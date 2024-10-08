Conquest Launches New Merchandising Solution To Empower And Enrich Creators

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Parker Coppins redefines merchandising by allowing creators to take full control of their brand and maximize revenue with end-to-end support

DALLAS, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conquest , a leading merchandise brand management company, is proud to announce its official launch, offering a unique model that empowers creators to fully own and control their product lines. With a focus on transparency, Conquest redefines the merchandising landscape by putting creators in the driver's seat of their business, from product design to sales.



Merchandising has long been a headache for many content creators, often plagued by middlemen, unclear profit-sharing models, and slow payment processes. Traditional merchandise companies often take advantage of creators, outsourcing to unreliable manufacturers and taking large profit shares without providing much transparency. Conquest seeks to change that by offering a transparent, end-to-end solution where creators own every aspect of their merchandise business-from product design and manufacturing to marketing and sales.

"Merchandise is more than just slapping a logo on a t-shirt," said Conquest Founder Parker Coppins. "It's about creating products that resonate deeply with audiences, whether it's comic books, toys, or plushies. It's an opportunity to extend the brand in a meaningful way, bring value to the customers and generate substantial revenue. Some of our clients have seen merchandise outperform their ad revenue, which was a game-changer for them."

A Decade of Experience

Parker Coppins, who began his career in digital content creation over 12 years ago, understands the challenges creators face in building sustainable business models. Starting at 15 years old, he moved to LA to pursue acting but quickly found a greater creative outlet in digital content. After launching a successful YouTube career that earned over 2 billion views, 5 million subscribers and producing two seasons of a Disney XD show, he turned his attention to the overlooked world of creator merchandising. Since 2015, Parker has helped over 100 creators sell more than $6 million combined in merchandise revenue, and 150,000 products shipped around the world.

"We've always worked behind the scenes, but now it's time to tell our story," Coppins explained. "I'm passionate about helping other creators, particularly those just starting out, build sustainable businesses around their creative talents. We want to be more than just a merchandise company-we want to be a partner in their success."

Through strategic campaigns, Conquest has achieved significant milestones. A standout example is the launch of the "Cash & Nico" merchandise line, which saw remarkable engagement within the first seven days. With over 96,000 store sessions and 4,300 products sold, the campaign generated $115,039 in total sales within their first week.

About Conquest

Conquest is a premier merchandise brand management company dedicated to elevating the creator economy. Collaborating with some of the largest names in gaming, Conquest excels in product development, design, branding, marketing strategy, and execution. Specializing in premium, specialty products such as toys, comic books, plushies, games, and apparel, Conquest offers comprehensive marketing services to drive traffic and ensure brand longevity. Among its notable clients are Cash & Nico, EYstreem, Checkpoint, Craftee, and Bionic, who collectively have over 30 million subscribers. For more information, visit Conquest.works .

Media Contact:

Danielle Perez

Firecracker PR

1-888-317-4687

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: