Creatio Partners With Wiza To Offer Its Users Enhanced Sales Prospecting And Data Enrichment Capabilities

Creatio users can integrate Wiza to discover and sync new leads and automatically enrich existing contacts with real-time verified contact data

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, announces its partnership with Wiza , a sales prospecting and data enrichment platform empowering more than 350,000 B2B professionals with real-time verified contact information. This partnership will offer Creatio users a powerful native integration, easily connecting Creatio with Linkedin Sales Navigator and providing access to Wiza's live database of prospects, enabling real-time syncing of verified contact information with over 50 data points.“We're excited to partner with Creatio to bring lead generation and real-time verified data enrichment to all users. CRMs are vital to businesses of all sizes, and with this new integration, Creatio users can automatically sync verified data to existing contacts as well as discover and import tailored lists of prospects for cold outreach whenever they'd like and in just a few clicks,” said Stephen Hakami, Founder & CEO of Wiza.Creatio offerings include an AI-powered no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. The company helps customers digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.Creatio's composable architecture empowers organizations to accelerate the application design process and maximize the reusability of ready-to-use components. All the components are pluggable, replaceable, and reusable, substituting a significant amount of configuration, customization, and development work by assembling applications with available blocks and components."We are excited to partner with Wiza to offer our users enhanced sales prospecting and data enrichment capabilities. This collaboration enables businesses to ensure their databases are always up to date, allowing them to focus on what matters most-driving growth and building meaningful customer relationships, " said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.For more information, please visit .About WizaWiza is a sales prospecting and data enrichment platform empowering 350,000+ B2B professionals with real-time verified contact information. Search over 850M+ leads with advanced filters, enrich lists with email addresses (work and personal) and phone numbers (mobile and direct dial), and sync to your CRM for targeted outreach.For more information and to get started for free, please visit .

