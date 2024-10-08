Meviy Announces New Hexagon Holes Capability For CNC Turning

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

meviy, the cutting-edge parts procurement developed by MISUMI Group Inc. is excited to introduce the immediate availability of hexagon holes for CNC Turning. This enhancement broadens the design options available to product engineers, providing an efficient and cost-effective method to incorporate hex fastening features into their components.

This new capability from meviy offers product engineers a streamlined solution for integrating hexagonal fastening features into their designs, ensuring both quality and competitive pricing.

Available Sizes for Hexagon Holes

Hexagon Hole Examples

Hex hole sample model

Technical Details:



Manufacturing: Hex holes can be produced along the center axis of parts, either through broaching or machining, based on the size of the hex.

Tolerancing: While width and depth tolerancing and geometric tolerancing are not applicable to hex shapes, engineers can still expect precise and reliable results.

Surface Treatments: All surface treatments and heat treatments are available, although surface roughness specifications are not applicable for hex shapes. Material Availability: Hex holes can be manufactured in all materials. For resin materials, the hexes are always machined.

For additional information on conditions for hexagon bars, click here .

For further technical specifications and guidelines on the difference in shapes between 3D models and finished products, click here .

About meviy:

meviy

is a next-generation manufacturing platform that offers instant quotations and on-demand custom mechanical parts services, empowering businesses to optimize efficiency and achieve unparalleled success in the competitive market landscape.

About MISUMI:

MISUMI

is a global distributor and manufacturer of industrial automation components. With a commitment to offering efficient, cost-effective solutions, MISUMI is a single source for the electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly industry. MISUMI's catalog of highly configurable components is a fast, reliable, and cost-effective option for last-minute design changes, prototyping, and meeting full-scale design and application requirements.

