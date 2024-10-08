Eurozone’s, EU’s retail sales increase by 0.2 percent in August

(MENAFN) Retail sales in the euro area experienced a month-on-month increase of 0.2 percent in August, while sales in the EU rose by 0.3 percent, according to Eurostat's report on Monday. In the euro area, the retail trade volume showed a 0.2 percent increase for food, drinks, and tobacco, a 0.3 percent rise for non-food products, and a notable 1.1 percent boost for automotive fuel on a monthly basis. Similarly, in the EU, food, drinks, and tobacco saw a slight increase of 0.1 percent, non-food products rose by 0.3 percent, and automotive fuel increased by 1 percent.



Among member states, Luxembourg reported the highest monthly retail trade volume increase at 5.3 percent, followed by the Greek Cypriot administration with a 2.2 percent rise, and Romania at 1.6 percent. Conversely, the largest declines were observed in Denmark (1.5 percent), Slovakia (1.1 percent), and both Bulgaria and Croatia (0.7 percent each).



On an annual basis, retail sales increased by 0.8 percent in the euro area and by 1 percent in the EU. The volume of retail trade in the eurozone showed a 0.2 percent decline for food, drinks, and tobacco, while non-food products grew by 1.4 percent, and automotive fuel rose by 2.5 percent. In the EU, sales for food, drinks, and tobacco remained stable, with increases of 1.7 percent for non-food products and 2.0 percent for automotive fuel.



Among member states, Luxembourg also led with the highest annual retail trade volume increase of 17.3 percent, followed by Romania at 8.9 percent, and both Croatia and the Greek Cypriot administration at 5.7 percent. The largest annual decreases were noted in Estonia (2.7 percent), Belgium (1.7 percent), and both Denmark and Ireland (1.6 percent).

