Gauri Khan Receives Heartwarming Wishes From Celebs On Her 54Th Birthday

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) On Gauri Khan's 54th birthday on Tuesday, her close Farah Khan wished the producer and designer. The filmmaker and choreographer said that she loves the fact that their effortless friendship fits in perfectly with laziness.

Farah took to Instagram and posted some goofy pictures with Gauri to wish her a happy birthday.

She captioned the post with birthday messages,“Happy Birthday @gaurikhan. I love that our effortless friendship fits in perfectly with laziness, needless to say. I love you.”

Moreover, ace designer Manish Malhotra also shared a story where he uploaded an adorable picture with Gauri with a birthday note, which read:“Dearest and the bestest @gaurikhan, happy birthday stay the wonderful, hard working and focused person that you are always, lots of love for you always.

In another story, Malhotra shared an exquisite picture of Gauri, who is the wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, with the caption“Happy birthday Gauri”.

Gauri and Shah Rukh's love story began in the 1980s when they met at a friend's party. Then after several years of dating, they tied-the-knot in1991, in a grand celebration that blended both cultural traditions. The two share three children.

They welcomed their first born Aryan in 1997. They had Suhana in 2000. The couple had AbRam via surrogacy and announced his arrival in 2013.

Talking about Shah Rukh, the actor has been basking on the success of his films "Pathaan", "Jawan" and "Dunki". He reportedly next be seen in "King". He will be seen sharing screen space with his daughter Suhana, who made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's "The Archies."

It is said that the film is set to begin production in January 2025. The action thriller film is directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is described as an out-and-out action thriller revolving around Shah Rukh, Suhana and Abhishek Bachchan, who will play an antagonist, according to reports.

It will be shot in Europe. 'King' is said to be released in 2026.