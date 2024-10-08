Shahriyar Culture Center To Host Concert Dedicated To Eminent Composer

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Shahriyar Culture Centre will host a concert dedicated to eminent composer, People's Artist Emin Sabitoglu, on October 25, Azernews reports.

The concert will be held as part of the project "From Ganja to Baku," initiated by Ganja State Philharmonic Hall.

Accompanied by the Ganja State Philharmonic's Pop Ensemble, the concert will feature beloved compositions by Emin Sabitoglu, including "Şükriyyə," "Bakı, sabahın xeyir," "Uzaq yaşıl ada," "Payız gəldi," "Aman ayrılıq," and many others.

Emin Sabitoglu (Emin Sabit oglu Mahmudov, November 2, 1937 - November 18, 2000) was the author of many works across various musical genres, including symphonies, three symphonic poems, three cantatas, a string quartet, and poems for violin and piano, nine musical comedies, and over 600 songs.

He wrote a large number of works for cinema and theatre. His songs, such as "Dəyərlər," "Ağ çiçək," "Fisherman's Song," "Gilavar," "Tea," "Bakı, sabahın xeyir," "Axtar sən məni," "Ayrılma məndən," "Sənin üçün," "Ayrılıq bir dənizmiş," "Şükriya," "Alaqızlım," and others, as well as the operetta "Xidhran," remain popular to this day. An important aspect of his work includes music composed for feature films, among which are "I Can't Forget," "Baladadasha's First Love," "Birthday," "The Day Passed," "Interrogation," "Takhmina," "Dede Gorgud," "Our Teacher Jabish" (or "I Remember You, Teacher"), "The Stolen Groom," and others.

