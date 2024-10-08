NC's Javaid Bedar Wins Pattan Seat, Defeats Imran Ansari
Date
10/8/2024 5:08:40 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a closely contested election, National conference (NC) candidate Javaid Riyaz Bedar, a former Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), secured victory in the Pattan Assembly seat with a narrow margin of 550 votes.
Bedar received 29,714 votes, edging out his opponent, Imran Raza Ansari of the Jammu & Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC), who garnered 29,164 votes.
This outcome marks a significant shift in Pattan's Political landscape, where the Ansari's have historically held sway.
