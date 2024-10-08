عربي


Tuesday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live Football And Match Times


10/8/2024 5:00:36 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's soccer schedule features exciting matches, including Liberators Cup quarterfinals with Palmeiras facing Atlético-MG and Talleres taking on Vélez.

South American Cup action sees Ceará squaring off against São Paulo, while Brazilian Series B offers three compelling games. European fans can catch the UEFA Super Cup between real madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt.
Liberators Cup


  • 09:30 PM - Palmeiras x Atlético-MG - ESPN, facebook Watch and STAR+
  • 09:30 PM - Talleres x Vélez - ESPN 4 and STAR+

South American Cup

  • 07:15 PM - Ceará x São Paulo - Conmebol TV


Brazilian Series B

  • 07:00 PM - Chapecoense x Novorizontino - SporTV and Premiere
  • 07:00 PM - Náutico x CRB - Premiere
  • 09:30 PM - Criciúma x Guarani - SporTV and Premiere

UEFA Super Cup 2022

  • 04:00 PM - Real Madrid x Eintracht Frankfurt - SBT, TNT and HBO Max

English League Cup

  • 03:45 PM - Sheffield Wednesday x Sunderland - STAR+

MLS All-Star Game

  • 09:30 PM - MLS All Stars x Liga MX All Stars - ESPN 3 and STAR+

Ecuadorian Championship

  • 08:00 PM - Imbabura x Manta - STAR+ (2nd division)

Australia Cup

  • 06:30 AM - Modbury Jets x Macarthur FC - STAR+
  • 06:30 AM - Bentleigh Greens x Sydney FC - STAR+

AFC Cup

  • 08:00 AM - Viettel x Kuala Lumpur - STAR+

Paulista Cup

  • 08:00 PM - São Caetano x Oeste - Eleven Sports

Paulista Women's Championship

  • 03:00 PM - EC São Bernardo x Corinthians - Paulistão (Youtube)

