Tuesday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live Football And Match Times

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's soccer schedule features exciting matches, including Liberators Cup quarterfinals with Palmeiras facing Atlético-MG and Talleres taking on Vélez.
South American Cup action sees Ceará squaring off against São Paulo, while Brazilian Series B offers three compelling games. European fans can catch the UEFA Super Cup between real madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt.
Liberators Cup
09:30 PM - Palmeiras x Atlético-MG - ESPN, facebook Watch and STAR+
09:30 PM - Talleres x Vélez - ESPN 4 and STAR+
South American Cup
07:15 PM - Ceará x São Paulo - Conmebol TV
Brazilian Series B
07:00 PM - Chapecoense x Novorizontino - SporTV and Premiere
07:00 PM - Náutico x CRB - Premiere
09:30 PM - Criciúma x Guarani - SporTV and Premiere
UEFA Super Cup 2022
04:00 PM - Real Madrid x Eintracht Frankfurt - SBT, TNT and HBO Max
English League Cup
03:45 PM - Sheffield Wednesday x Sunderland - STAR+
MLS All-Star Game
09:30 PM - MLS All Stars x Liga MX All Stars - ESPN 3 and STAR+
Ecuadorian Championship
08:00 PM - Imbabura x Manta - STAR+ (2nd division)
Australia Cup
06:30 AM - Modbury Jets x Macarthur FC - STAR+
06:30 AM - Bentleigh Greens x Sydney FC - STAR+
AFC Cup
08:00 AM - Viettel x Kuala Lumpur - STAR+
Paulista Cup
08:00 PM - São Caetano x Oeste - Eleven Sports
Paulista Women's Championship
03:00 PM - EC São Bernardo x Corinthians - Paulistão (Youtube)
