Tuesday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live Football And Match Times

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's soccer schedule features exciting matches, including Liberators Cup quarterfinals with Palmeiras facing Atlético-MG and Talleres taking on Vélez.



South American Cup action sees Ceará squaring off against São Paulo, while Brazilian Series B offers three compelling games. European fans can catch the Super Cup between and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Liberators Cup







09:30 PM - Palmeiras x Atlético-MG - ESPN, Watch and STAR+

09:30 PM - Talleres x Vélez - ESPN 4 and STAR+





07:15 PM - Ceará x São Paulo - Conmebol TV







07:00 PM - Chapecoense x Novorizontino - SporTV and Premiere



07:00 PM - Náutico x CRB - Premiere

09:30 PM - Criciúma x Guarani - SporTV and Premiere





04:00 PM - Real Madrid x Eintracht Frankfurt - SBT, TNT and HBO Max





03:45 PM - Sheffield Wednesday x Sunderland - STAR+





09:30 PM - MLS All Stars x Liga MX All Stars - ESPN 3 and STAR+





08:00 PM - Imbabura x Manta - STAR+ (2nd division)







06:30 AM - Modbury Jets x Macarthur FC - STAR+

06:30 AM - Bentleigh Greens x Sydney FC - STAR+





08:00 AM - Viettel x Kuala Lumpur - STAR+





08:00 PM - São Caetano x Oeste - Eleven Sports





03:00 PM - EC São Bernardo x Corinthians - Paulistão (Youtube)



