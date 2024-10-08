Israeli military reports assassination of Suhail Hussein Hosseini

(MENAFN) The Israeli military has reported the assassination of Suhail Hussein Hosseini, Hezbollah’s Chief of Staff, during a precision in Beirut. Israeli spokesman Avichai Adraee confirmed the strike, calling it a major success in their ongoing efforts against the organization.



In their announcement, the Israeli military described Hosseini as a vital player within Hezbollah’s General Staff, which functions as a logistical unit tasked with managing budgets and organizing various operational frameworks. The statement elaborated on his significant role in coordinating arms transfers between Iran and Hezbollah, noting that he was instrumental in the distribution of smuggled weapons across different units of the organization, overseeing both transportation and funding aspects.



Additionally, Hosseini was identified as a member of the Jihad Council, the highest military decision-making body within Hezbollah. The General Staff, under which he operated, also encompasses Hezbollah’s Analysis and Development Unit, responsible for manufacturing precision-guided missiles and managing the logistics of weapon storage and transportation throughout Lebanon.



The Israeli statement further detailed that Hosseini was tasked with setting budgets and managing logistics for some of Hezbollah’s most sensitive military projects. These initiatives not only involved operational plans for warfare but also encompassed special projects aimed at conducting terrorist operations against Israel from both Lebanese and Syrian territories.



This airstrike underscores the Israeli military's ongoing strategy to neutralize key leaders within Hezbollah amid rising tensions in the region. The long-term consequences of this assassination on Hezbollah's operational effectiveness and the broader geopolitical landscape remain uncertain. However, it highlights the escalating nature of the conflict and Israel’s determination to address perceived threats posed by militant groups in the area.

MENAFN08102024000045015687ID1108756532