Hezbollah intensify hostilities

(MENAFN) On Monday, the group Hezbollah intensified hostilities by launching a series of rocket aimed at Haifa, Israel's third-largest city. This assault comes amid escalating tensions following last year's October 7th Hamas attack, which reignited a broader conflict encompassing Gaza and raising alarms over a potential regional war. In response to Hezbollah's actions, Israeli forces have ramped up their ground incursions into southern Lebanon, marking a year since the outbreak of hostilities.



As Israel commemorates the anniversary of the October 7th attacks with ceremonies and protests, the situation has turned increasingly volatile. Hezbollah, aligned with Hamas and backed by Iran, claimed responsibility for the rocket strikes targeting a military base south of Haifa. Additionally, they launched missiles at Tiberias, a city situated 65 kilometers away, signaling a significant escalation in their military operations.



The Israeli military reported that around 190 shells were fired into its territory during this latest offensive, resulting in injuries to at least 12 individuals. In retaliation, the Israeli Air Force conducted extensive airstrikes against Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon. The ongoing cross-border clashes have been deadly, with reports indicating that two Israeli soldiers were killed, raising the total military fatalities in Lebanon to 11 since the resurgence of conflict began.



Casualties on the Lebanese side have also been grave, with the Lebanese Ministry of Health reporting dozens of deaths, including 10 firefighters, due to an Israeli airstrike targeting the Union of Municipalities building in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon. Since Hezbollah's renewed offensive in support of Hamas, nearly 2,000 Lebanese have reportedly lost their lives, with the majority of these casualties occurring in the last few weeks.



Despite the increasing violence, the Israeli military has described its ground operations in Lebanon as "limited and precise." However, the scale of these activities has been gradually expanding. U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller addressed the situation, emphasizing that while the U.S. remains a key ally of Israel, the ongoing ground operations are still viewed as limited, despite rising tensions and escalating casualties.



As the conflict unfolds, the atmosphere remains charged with uncertainty, as both sides are locked in a cycle of retaliation and military engagements. The specter of an all-out regional war looms ever larger, complicating diplomatic efforts to bring about a resolution to the spiraling violence.

