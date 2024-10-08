Venezuelan Oil Minister Meets With OPEC Chief
Date
10/8/2024 3:12:01 AM
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
CARACAS, Oct 8 (NNN-PRENSA LATINA) - Venezuelan Oil Minister, Delcy Rodríguez, met in Caracas on Monday with the Secretary General of the Organization of petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Haitham Al Ghais, official sources reported.
The meeting took place at the headquarters of the state-owned company Petróleos de Venezuela and aimed to strengthen the ties of cooperation between the Venezuelan State and the global hydrocarbon entity.
They also reviewed the current situation of the international energy market, the functioning of the OPEC+ statutes and the future prospects of the hydrocarbon market, the source indicated.
Al Ghais arrived in this capital on Monday, on a working visit and to fulfill an important agenda that will promote“comprehensive policies for the benefit of oil-producing countries”, as well as reaffirming the founding principles that gave rise to OPEC+.
Venezuela plays a leading role within this group as a world leader in the hydrocarbon market and has the largest proven crude oil reserves on the planet, the Vice Presidency said. - NNN-PRENSA LATINA
MENAFN08102024000200011047ID1108756203
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.