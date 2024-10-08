LF Broadband Partners With Broadband Forum To Enable Disaggregated Open Source Access Networks Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Collaboration between leading standards and open source broadband organizations will help deliver on the promise of broadband by enabling smarter, faster networks and a thriving ecosystem

LF Broadband , an open and collaborative initiative driving innovation in open source broadband access, is pleased to announce it has entered into a partnership with Broadband Forum, an industry-driven global standards development organization helping operators, application providers, and vendors deliver better, services-led broadband. The goal of this new partnership is to encourage more collaboration between standards and open source technologies to accelerate the speed of innovation and deployment for broadband networks.

LF Broadband supports a collection of projects that are transforming broadband networks and the Passive Optical Network (PON) industry, including the SEBA reference design for building open broadband networks, and the VOLTHA open source project for virtualizing multi-vendor PON systems. Broadband Forum provides an accessible, efficient, and effective community where all broadband stakeholders can collaborate on, develop, and promote open standards and open software.

"The missions of LF Broadband and Broadband Forum are complementary, so it is logical for the two organizations to collaborate on ways for open source technologies and industry standards to work together to drive innovation in broadband network technologies," said Linux Foundation General Manager of Networking and Orchestration Arpit Joshipura. "We are excited about the potential that this collaboration will unlock for the broadband community."

"We are delighted to partner with LF Broadband at a time when open source software and open standards continue to play critical roles," said Craig Thomas, CEO at Broadband Forum. "This collaboration provides the perfect opportunity for decision-makers from both organizations to come together and build future broadband networks that have intelligence, interoperability, and automation built-in."

"This partnership strengthens and further accelerates the fruitful collaboration work that has already begun, harnessing the synergies of proven mature open source implementations and leading industry standards," said Manuel Paul, Co-Chair, Linux Foundation Broadband and President, Broadband Forum.

At a high level, the partnership will focus on coordinating industry positioning to accelerate development and adoption of modular, intelligent, efficient, disaggregated, highly automated, multi-vendor broadband networks and solutions with open interfaces. Specific areas of collaboration will include events, marketing, standards and specifications development, software code contributions, and testing of solutions.

LF Broadband is committed to supporting the development and adoption of open source broadband. To learn more about LF Broadband, including how to contribute to the community and become a member, please visit .

About LF Broadband

The LF Broadband Directed Fund was established in late 2023 as an independent fund under the Linux Foundation. LF Broadband supports a collection of projects that transformed broadband networks and the Passive Optical Network (PON) industry, including the SEBA reference design for building open broadband networks, and the VOLTHA open source project for virtualizing multi-vendor PON systems. Learn more at .

About Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects are critical to the world's infrastructure, including Linux, Kubernetes, Node, ONAP, OpenChain, OpenSSF, PyTorch, RISC-V, SPDX, and more. The Linux Foundation focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at .

About the Broadband Forum

The Broadband Forum is an industry-driven global standards development organization helping operators, application providers, and vendors deliver better, services-led broadband.

As the industry-recognized center of competence, the Broadband Forum provides an accessible, efficient, and effective community where all broadband stakeholders can collaborate on, develop, and promote open standards and open software. This provides the basis for deployable solutions for the global broadband industry.

The forum publishes interoperable standards and open software, has launched certification programs, and promotes industry education. These best practices and models can be adopted to help realize an effective broadband ecosystem that drives a thriving, services-led broadband industry based on global collaboration, open standards, and open source, maximizing value for all stakeholders.

For more information, visit . For the latest updates, follow Broadband Forum on LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

