National Sports Day 2025 Award Launched

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The National Sports Day Committee yesterday launched the National Sports Day 2025 Award to honour agencies that promote culture among their staffers.

Adviser to the of Sports and Youth, Abdulrahman bin Musallam Al Dosari rolled out the details of the award that targets state and private agencies in a of Sports and Youth press in Lusail Sports Hall.

Al Dosari, who is also the Chairperson of National Sports Day Committee, said the award boosts public and sportsmanship in Qatari society and motivates agencies to offer their staff a healthy and energetic work environment.

The move comes in recognition of the efforts to organize year-round sports events in line with the National Sports Day vision, which envisions sports as a sustainable lifestyle, he told the press conference.

The competing agencies need to upload photos and videos of their activities on their social media via hashtags #In_Time and #Sports_Is_Life, and mention the National Sports Day account. They are also required to fill in the event form on the Ministry of Sports and Youth website, including event details and the number of contestants.

Al Dosari urged all participants to stick to all security and safety requirements including the provision of medical teams. The contesting agencies will score points according to four criteria - the number of events, event duration, number of participants, and the number of the agency staffers participating in the Sports for All calendar.