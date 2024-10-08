World Premiere Horror Drama In Stunning Black & White - TIME OF THE WITCH Now Available On Major VOD Streaming Platforms

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

POSTER - Time of the Witch

Time of the Witch Shot 1

Time of the Witch Shot 2

Time of the Witch Shot 3

Time of the Witch Shot 4

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Random and Love Child Films announce the world premiere of veteran filmmaker Carolyn Cavallero 's hauntingly intense horror drama, Time of the Witch, on major on Demand (VOD) platforms starting October 8, 2024. Inspired by real-life events of a woman wrongfully accused, the spectacular black and white horror tells the story of a young woman who hears voices telling her she must save the townspeople of the small village she calls home. Reluctantly she eventually embraces her role, miraculously healing one of the townspeople who is broken and suicidal. However, when she rejects his advances, he accuses her of drugging and seducing him. The villagers, already on edge, then accuse her of witchcraft and blame her for their troubles. In this gripping narrative, Time of the Witch explores the destructive power of fear, suspicion, and the dangers of scapegoating.Film Trailer:Downloadable/Vimeo:Time of the Witch's writer/producer/director Carolyn Cavallero is known for her work on features including Paradise Club (2015), Cravenous (2012), and I Wanted to See Angels (1992). She directs Time of the Witch with a nuanced eye for tension and human emotion, continuing her exploration of complex themes, including the film's deep dive into fear, isolation, and hysteria that can turn communities against their own.Principal photography for Time of the Witch spanned January to March 2020, just before the Covid lockdown. The film features background actors and work crew from the area of Cavallero's ranch in the high desert of Southern Arizona. Historically rich in folklore from ancient times to the present day, the village of Tubac,“place of dark water” from the O'odham language, is known for ghost sightings, the Blue Lady and poltergeists, all of which resonate powerfully in Time of the Witch.LOGLINE:The village waits for the coming invasion. A young woman hears voices telling her she must save everyone. The villagers blame her for their troubles. They say she is a witch.FULL SYNOPSIS: Present day. A small town in Arizona. The Townspeople are terrified. They have no gas. Their cell phones are dead. Mysterious sirens haunt their nights. They are convinced that Aliens will invade soon. The Priest blames the Townspeople for turning their backs on God.“REPENT! REPENT”. A young woman, Sophia, hears voices telling her she must save everyone. At first, she refuses. Finally, she accepts. She heals Richard, a broken and suicidal man. When she rejects him, he accuses her of drugging and seducing him. The Townspeople accuse her of Witchcraft, of ruining a respectable man... and blame her for all their troubles.STREAMING RELEASE Info/Specs:Released By/Studio: Random MediaDirector: Carolyn CavalleroWriter: Carolyn CavalleroProducer: Carolyn CavalleroRunning Time: 91 min // Production Year: 2023Audio Language: EnglishGenre: HorrorRating: TV-14IMDB:Availability/Price: The Video on Demand/VOD release debuted widely beginning 10/08/24. It is available on major platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Vimeo on Demand, GooglePlay and more. Price varies by format, own-rent option and platform.About RANDOM MEDIA:Random Media is a content company that acquires and distributes films on a worldwide basis through movie theaters, digital platforms, and cable, satellite, and television networks and in conventional brick and mortar retailers. Random Media is known for its commitment to building strong, supportive relationships with its filmmakers. The companies' growing library includes such acclaimed films as Hoaxed, Frank vs. God, House by the Lake and Iron Brothers.PRESS KIT COMPLETE PHOTOS/ARTWORK & MORE BACKGROUND INFO HERE:# # #PRESS CONTACTS and to requesta DIGITAL SCREENER - or copies for media PROMOTIONAL GIVEAWAYS:RICK RHOADES/JENNIFER LANG/MATT MARTINEZ... //... // ...High Roads Media & Branding - for Random Media© 2023 Love Child Productions, LLC

