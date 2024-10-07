Qatar Eye Points Against Kyrgyzstan In Doha Clash

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Asian champions Qatar will be looking for their first win in the third match of the 2026 qualifying campaign on Thursday when they host Kyrgyzstan.

Qatar, coached by Marquez Lopez, lost to the UAE 3-1 in a home clash on September 5 at Ahmad Bin Ali before putting together a 2-2 draw five days later at New Laos Stadium in Vientiane.

Fans can expect a feisty showdown at Al Thumama Stadium where Qatar face Kyrgyzstan in a crucial Group A match.

Qatar, who won the AFC Asian Cup title in February this year for the second time in a row after their 2019 triumph, will welcome back experienced defender Abdelkarim Hassan who won a surprise recall into the squad by coach Lopez last week.

With Qatar now struggling in their bid to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Lopez was quick to call up Hassan.

Two-time Asian Champions Qatar are fifth in the six-team Group A with Kyrgyzstan at bottom of the table.

Uzbekistan lead the Group A with six points, ahead of Iran on goal difference, followed by the UAE in third place with three points. Lopez – who also recalled veteran Boualem Khoukhi – will hope the experience in his squad will help his men get their first win of the campaign.

After playing against Kyrgyzstan at Al Thumama Stadium on October 10, Qatar will travel to Iran for their toughest match of the group in Mashhad on October 15.

Kyrgyzstan, on the other hand, has been quietly making strides in recent years. Known for their physicality and fighting spirit, they have proven to be a tough nut to crack for many Asian opponents. The match promises to be a battle of contrasting styles, with Qatar's finesse and Kyrgyzstan's grit set to collide.

With both teams eager to secure a victory, the stakes are high. Will Qatar continue their dominant form, or can Kyrgyzstan pull off an upset? The form of feared Qatar striker Akram Afif will surely be a key factor in the clash set to start at 7:00pm on Thursday.

On September 10, stunning goals, a red card and a game delay due to a heavy downpour this third-round match had it all when Qatar played against DPR Korea. Most thought Qatar could grab the three points against DPR Korea but that wasn't the case on a wet night in Laos.

Ri Il-song's sublime curler gave the East Asians the lead inside 20 minutes but momentum shifted for Qatar when DPR Korea captain Jang Kuk-chol was shown red for his foul on Afif, who made no mistake from the spot in the 31st minute.

Almoez Ali then put the Asian champions 2-1 up before half-time but Kang Kuk Chol's free-kick from distance early in the second half restored parity. The match was then temporarily suspended due to bad weather before the two sides battled out a 2-2 draw in what was an enthralling affair. Qatar and Kyrgyzstan will be joined by Asia's other 16 nations for matchdays 3 and 4 of the AFC Asian Qualifiers - Road to 26 later this week.

MENAFN07102024000067011011ID1108755622