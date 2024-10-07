Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The halogen-free flame retardants market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.25 billion in 2023 to $5.82 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to environmental concerns, safety standards, consumer preferences, growth in construction industry, awareness in textile industry, research and development initiatives.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The halogen-free flame retardants market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $8.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing stringency of regulations, rising focus on circular economy, growth in electrical and electronics (e&e) recycling, urbanization and infrastructure development, shift towards sustainable packaging, health and safety awareness.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market

The increasing aerospace industry are expected to propel the growth of the halogen-free flame retardants market going forward. The aerospace industry is a conglomeration of manufacturing firms concerned with vehicular travel within and beyond the Earth's atmosphere. Halogen-free flame retardants are typically thought to be more environmentally friendly than traditional halogen-based flame retardants, which can be essential for the aerospace sector given its emphasis on sustainability and lowering its environmental effect.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market Share ?

Key players in the market include Clariant AG, LANXESS, J.M. Huber Corporation, Israel Chemicals Limited, Nabaltech AG, BASF SE, Italmatch Chemicals s.p.a., Dupont De Nemours Inc., Albemarle Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., Chemtura Corporation, DSM N.V., FRX Polymers Inc., Greenchemicals SpA, ICL Industrial Products, Jiangsu Yoke Technology Co. Ltd., Kisuma Chemicals, Kyowa Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Lanpoly Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd., Nippon Carbide Industries Co. Inc., Oceanchem Group Limited, Sinochem Group, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Thor Group Limited, Tosoh Corporation, Zhejiang Wansheng Co. Ltd., Presafer Uluslararasi A.S., Budenheim Iberica S.L., Aurum Chemicals Corporation, AGC Chemicals Americas Inc.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market Growth ?

Major companies operating in the market are focusing on innovative product launches like halogen-free flame-retardant (HFFR) grades containing recycled and biobased resin. halogen-free flame retardants using recycled and biobased resin are gaining popularity in the flame retardant sector, providing increased sustainability and performance while satisfying the growing demand for environmentally responsible products.

How Is The Global Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Aluminum Hydroxide, Organophosphorous, Other Types

2) By Application: Polyolefins, Epoxy Resin, Unsaturated Polyester, Polyvinyl Chloride, Rubber, Engineered Thermoplastic, Styrenics, Other Applications

3) By End User: Textile, Transportation, Wires And Cables, Electrical And Electronics, Building And Construction

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market Definition

Halogen-free flame retardants refer to a substance that lacks a certain group of halogen elements and is said to be halogen-free (fluorine, chlorine, bromine, iodine, and astat). In addition to poisonous gases that are hazardous to people, these fire components also cause metals to corrode.

Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global halogen-free flame retardants market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on halogen-free flame retardants market size, halogen-free flame retardants market drivers and trends, halogen-free flame retardants market major players and halogen-free flame retardants market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Electrical Conduit Global Market Report 2024

report/electrical-conduit-global-market-report

Electrical Equipment Global Market Report 2024

report/electrical-equipment-global-market-report

General Electrical Equipment And Components Global Market Report 2024

report/general-electrical-equipment-and-components-global-market-report

What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Market Insights, Growth Drivers, and Green Innovations!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.