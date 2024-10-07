Sanford Introduces Unlimited Repair & Replacement Lifetime Warranty

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sanford Temperature Control, an HVAC, plumbing, and electrical company in Manchester, recently launched its Unlimited Repair & Replacement Lifetime Warranty.

MANCHESTER, NH, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sanford Temperature Control, the leader in HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services based in Manchester, New Hampshire, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Unlimited Repair & Replacement Lifetime Warranty. This unparalleled warranty program covers HVAC systems, water heaters , water systems , generators, and boilers, marking Sanford as the only company in New England to offer such comprehensive coverage.Under the new Lifetime Warranty program, Sanford customers who opt-in will never have to pay for another repair or replacement of their installed system-ever. This offering comes with no catches, no caveats, and absolutely no fine print, setting a new standard in the industry for customer care and service integrity.Rich Jordan, CEO of Sanford, emphasizes that this warranty not only protects homeowners but also aligns perfectly with the company's mission to maintain systems in the most efficient manner possible.“Our new Lifetime Warranty program is about providing unmatched value and peace of mind to our customers,” says Jordan.“We're proud to be pioneers in offering such a robust protection plan, which guarantees that we stand behind our installations for the life of the system. There's truly no catch; our goal is to ensure optimal system performance and homeowner satisfaction without any hidden conditions.”The Lifetime Warranty is designed to encourage proper maintenance and care of essential home systems, thereby extending their lifespan and ensuring they operate at peak efficiency. This initiative reflects Sanford's commitment to quality and its confidence in the expertise of its technicians.Homeowners interested in the Lifetime Warranty can contact Sanford Temperature Control to learn more about the program and its benefits. This warranty not only exemplifies Sanford's dedication to quality but also its ongoing commitment to 'Giving the Trades a Good Home' by ensuring the best possible service and outcomes for both the company and its customers.About Sanford Temperature Control: Sanford Temperature Control is a premier provider of HVAC, plumbing, and electrician services in Manchester , NH, known for its commitment to excellence and innovation in home comfort solutions. Founded in 1982, Sanford has grown in recent years under the leadership of Rich Jordan, emphasizing high-quality service, community engagement, and industry-leading warranties. With a mission to give the trades a good home, Sanford continues to lead by example, providing reliable, top-tier services to homeowners across New Hampshire.For more information, please visit choosesanford or contact (603) 769-3956.

Rich Jordan

Sanford Temperature Control, Inc.

+16036721643 ext.

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.