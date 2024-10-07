Video: Kashmir's First Free Community Kitchen Serves 100'S

( MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Kashmir Observer in conversation with Umer Wani, the founder of 'We The Helping Hand Foundation' about the Free Langer Facility in SKIMS Soura, where 500 people are feeded daily without any charges.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.