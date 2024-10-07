عربي


Video: Kashmir's First Free Community Kitchen Serves 100'S

10/7/2024 3:15:27 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Kashmir Observer in conversation with Umer Wani, the founder of 'We The Helping Hand Foundation' about the Free Langer Facility in SKIMS Soura, where 500 people are feeded daily without any charges.

Kashmir Observer

