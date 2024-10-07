Two Civilians Injured As Russian Troops Hit Kupiansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, October 7, Russian struck Kupiansk, injuring two people.

The Kharkiv Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Today at about 16:00, the invaders attacked the town of Kupiansk. The territory of an educational institution came under attack, resulting in injuries to a 35-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman. The were hospitalized in a medical facility. Relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences,” the statement says.

Railroad track damaged inregion as result of shelling

In addition, the Russian army struck the village of Kurylivka, Kupiansk district, causing a fire to break out.

As reported, one person was killed and seven others were injured as a result of Russian strikes in the Kharkiv region over the past day, October 6.