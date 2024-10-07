Two Civilians Injured As Russian Troops Hit Kupiansk
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, October 7, Russian troops struck Kupiansk, injuring two people.
The Kharkiv Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Today at about 16:00, the invaders attacked the town of Kupiansk. The territory of an educational institution came under attack, resulting in injuries to a 35-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman. The victims were hospitalized in a medical facility. Relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences,” the statement says.
In addition, the Russian army struck the village of Kurylivka, Kupiansk district, causing a fire to break out.
As reported, one person was killed and seven others were injured as a result of Russian strikes in the Kharkiv region over the past day, October 6.
