Finolex Pipes And Fittings Celebrates Navratri With 'Peedhiyan Badlengi, Parampara Nahi' Campaign

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune, 7th October 2024 – Finolex Pipes and Fittings, India's most trusted pipe brand, launches a captivating Navratri campaign, extending its successful 'Peedhiyan Badlengi, Parampara Nahi' (Generations Change, Traditions Don't) initiative. This new series showcases the vibrant tapestry of Navratri celebrations across India, bringing cultural stories to life through innovative visual storytelling.



The campaign features three captivating videos exploring regional Navratri traditions, with AI-generated visuals bringing cultural stories to life. One video has already been released, with the second video set to be unveiled today, October 7th. The final video in the series is scheduled for premiere on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.



Mr. Sumit Bhatia, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Finolex Pipes & Fittings, states: "Navratri embodies resilience, continuity, and unity – values that Finolex champions. Our visually stunning campaign not only honors enduring traditions but also invites audiences to connect with the festival's essence in a modern and engaging way."



The campaign encourages viewers to share their personal Navratri experiences on Finolex's social media platforms, fostering a community celebration of this cherished festival. By leveraging AI technology, Finolex aims to inspire audiences to appreciate the depth of Navratri traditions and reflect on how these customs evolve while maintaining their core significance.



Finolex Pipes and Fittings stands as India's most trusted pipe brand, committed to quality, innovation, and preserving cultural heritage. Just as their pipes withstand the test of time, the company celebrates the timeless traditions that define India's festivals.



The 'Peedhiyan Badlengi, Parampara Nahi' campaign for Navratri builds upon the success of Finolex's recent Ganesh Chaturthi initiative, continuing to honor the belief that while times may change, traditions remain eternal. This approach resonates with the company's core values and product philosophy.



About Finolex:



We are India's most trusted PVC pipes and fittings manufacturer. Over the last 43 years, we have impacted the sanitation-plumbing and agricultural sectors with prudent investments across our value chain. Right from the sourcing of quality raw materials and resin production, to manufacturing, storage, transport, sales, marketing and even further downstream to include customer engagement



To stay focused on making superior quality pipes and fittings, and nothing else but that, for forty years, is no mean feat. Aligning every decision, every action, every resource towards delivering quality pipes and fittings. To choose to do just this one thing, and do it well. So that once our customers install our pipes, they completely forget about us. We take great pride in this dependable quality that has not only earned us ISO 9001:2015 certifications across plants, but also earned us the sincere affection of farmers, plumbers, homeowners, partners, associates and shareholders. They have all come to expect the world from us. Because that's exactly what we expect from ourselves.



When we choose to diversify, it's upstream with an open sea jetty to manage our raw materials, and downstream into last mile fulfilment. When we evolve, it has to be in our understanding of customer expectations and finding better machines and processes to meet those expectations. When we choose to expand, it is into newer markets, delivering our pipes and fittings to newer customers. And when we measure our growth, it is in reputation. The effect of which reflects in our bottom line - growing manifold in the last decade.



This quality focus is not just restricted to our products, but defines every aspect of our functioning. Whether quality support for our dealers, vendors and suppliers. Quality opportunities to our employees. Superior quality of life, education and health of the people we serve through our various social responsibility initiatives.



Over the last forty years, we have steadily added depth to our company, instead of spreading ourselves wide and thin. Consistently delivering the exact same products that fulfil the exact same promise. Every time. That's what makes us a strong brand, with a strong network, and even stronger goodwill. We are Finolex Industries Limited.

