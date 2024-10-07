Jr Women's National Hockey: Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Haryana, Odisha Reach Semis

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, Oct 7 (IANS) Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Haryana and Hockey Association of Odisha advanced to the semifinals on the 8th day of the 14th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2024 at the Marang Gomke Astro-turf here on Monday.

In the semifinals to be played on Wednesday, Hockey Madhya Pradesh take on Hockey Association of Odisha while Hockey Jharkhand face Hockey Haryana in the other last-four stage clash.

In the first quarterfinal match played on Monday, Hockey Madhya Pradesh beat Uttar Pradesh Hockey 2-0 in the first match of the day. Captain Bhumiksha Sahu (17', 38') found the back of the net twice to ensure victory for Hockey Madhya Pradesh in the match.

In the second quarterfinal, Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Maharashtra 3-0, thanks to a spectacular hat-trick by Sweety Dungdung (2', 19', 31'). Sweety's strikes put the game beyond any doubt in host Hockey Jharkhand's favour.

Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Punjab 3-1 in the third quarterfinal. Hockey Haryana built a two-goal lead after two quickfire goals from Pooja Malik (22') and Khasa Shashi (24'). Kaur Sukhveer (30') scored to grant Hockey Punjab a fighting chance but Bhteri (59') scored to seal the win for Hockey Haryana in the dying moments of the game.

In the last quarterfinal, the Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Chhattisgarh Hockey 5-1. Captain Lahare Mamteshwari (1') scored to grant Chhattisgarh Hockey the lead soon after the start whistle. But Tanuja Toppo (11'), Priyanka Kujur (20'), Rambha Kujur (29', 33') and Karuna Minz (32') scored to turn the game in Hockey Association of Odisha's favour.