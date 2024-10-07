UNICEF Donates Equipment To Nangarhar Hospital

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Medical supplies worth $70,000 have been donated by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to the maternity ward of the Nangarhar provincial hospital, officials said on Monday.

Naqeedullah Rahimi, Public Department spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News the UNICEF had donated a batch of modern medical equipment and heath supplies worth $70,000 to the maternity ward of the provincial hospital.

The donated medical supplies and equipment included delivery beds, neonatal intensive care units, ultrasound machines and other items, which would be used for the improvement of mother and child health, he explained.

Public Health Director Maulvi Aminullah Rahimi welcomed the UNICEF donation and hoped equipment and supplies would benefit patients.

Public Health Department officials say the government has started efforts to expand services in the province and resolve the problems of health centres.

Aw/mud

Views: 3