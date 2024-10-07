IEA Renews Support To Palestine Cause

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Commission of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has expressed concern over the situation in the Middle East and renewed its support to the Palestine cause, an official said on Monday.

IEA Deputy Spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat on his x.com wrote that a meeting of the IEA Political Commission was held on Sunday evening under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime for Political Affairs Mawlavi Abdul Kabir.

The political and security situation of Afghanistan and the region were discussed in this meeting, which was attended by the members of the political commission, the chief of staff of the Ministry of National Defense, Qari Fasihuddin Fitrat, and the senior deputy security officer of the Ministry of Interior, Maulvi Muhammad Ibrahim Sadr.

According to the source, the agenda of the meeting included the implementation of major regional projects, the improvement of the security and social situation of the border areas, and the strengthening of political relations with a number of countries.

The meeting emphasized that Afghanistan was ready to ensure the security of its borders and ports and would not allow anyone to cause harm to others from its territory.

nh