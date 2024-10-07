Foreign Minister Arrives In Beirut For Solidarity Visit

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, Oct. 7 (Petra) -- Acting under the guidance of King Abdullah II, Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, arrived in Lebanon on Monday for a solidarity visit.During his visit, Safadi is scheduled to meet with Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, and Lebanese Commander General Joseph Aoun to address efforts to cease Israeli hostilities against Lebanon and explore potential support mechanisms.Safadi arrived on a Jordanian aircraft carrying 13 tons of food supplies, relief materials, medications, and medical equipment, marking the seventh such aid shipment sent to Lebanon by Jordan since September 18. This ongoing assistance underscores Jordan's commitment to supporting Lebanon during this challenging time.In his meetings, Safadi is expected to reaffirm Jordan's steadfast solidarity, emphasizing its stance on Lebanon's security, stability, and the safety of its citizens. He will also express condemnation of the recent Israeli aggression, while pledging support for efforts aimed at rebuilding national institutions.Safadi has called for an urgent response from the international community to halt hostilities and ensure the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.