QSE Sees Islamic Stocks Outperform Index Gains 39 Points, M-Cap Adds QR2.65Bn

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Notwithstanding the rising geopolitical tensions in the region, the Qatar on Monday gained more than 39 points on the back of buying interests, especially at the consumer goods, and industrials counters.

The Arab retail investors turned net buyers as the 20-stock Qatar rose 0.38% to 10,451.34 points, recovering from an intraday low of 10,379 points.

The foreign individuals were seen bullish in the main market, whose year-to-date losses truncated to 3.5%.

More than 82% of the traded constituents extended gains to investors in the main bourse, whose capitalisation added QR2.65bn or 0.44% to QR611.04bn on the back of small cap segments.

The Arab institutions were seen net buyers in the main market, which saw 0.15mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.35mn trade across 37 deals.

The Islamic index outperformed the other indices in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the increase.

The foreign institutions' weakened net profit booking had its influence in the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.

The Gulf individuals were seen increasingly net buyers in the main bourse, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.

The Total Return Index rose 0.38%, the All Islamic Index by 0.56% and the All Share Index by 0.36% in the main market.

The consumer goods and services sector index shot up 1.44%, realty (1.12%), industrials (0.62%), telecom (0.36%), transport (0.28%) and banks and financial services (0.13%); while insurance declined 0.37%.

Major movers in the main bourse included Al Faleh Educational Holding, Beema, Aamal Company, QLM, Alijarah Holding, QIIB, Lesha Bank, Qatar German Medical Devices, Salam International Investment, Woqod, Widam Food, Qamco, Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding, Mazaya Qatar and Ezdan.

In the venture market, techno Q saw its shares appreciate in value.

Nevertheless, Qatar Insurance, Qatar National Cement, Doha Insurance, Qatar Islamic Bank and Dukhan Bank were among the losers in the main market.

In the junior bourse, Al Mahhar Holding saw its shares depreciate in value.

The Arab individuals turned net buyers to the tune of QR8.73mn compared with net sellers of QR22.43mn on October 6.

The foreign retail investors were net buyers to the extent of QR1.02mn against net sellers of QR1.63mn the previous day.

The Gulf individual investors' net buying increased marginally to QR0.68mn compared to QR0.29mn on Sunday.

The Arab institutions turned net buyers to the tune of QR0.16mn against no major net exposure on October 6.

The foreign institutions' net selling decreased substantially to QR11.32mn compared to QR31.25mn the previous day.

However, the Qatari retail investors' net profit booking expanded significantly to QR34.59mn against QR10.89mn on Sunday.

The Gulf institutions' net selling strengthened noticeably to QR11.32mn compared to QR2.34mn on October 6.

The domestic funds' net buying weakened markedly to QR46.62mn against QR68.26mn the previous day.

Trade volumes in the main market rose 11% to 187.84mn shares, value by 10% to QR440.92mn and transactions by 16% to 16,354.

The venture market saw 25% contraction in trade volumes to 0.03mn equities and 10% in value to QR0.09mn but on 29% jump in deals to 9.

