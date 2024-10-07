(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Stranger Under a Distant Sun

George Orchanian

George Orchanian's debut The Stranger Under a Distant Sun delivers an action-packed, interstellar adventure where survival depends on unexpected alliances

- George OrchanianSUNLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Author George Orchanian announces the release of his debut novel, The Stranger Under a Distant Sun, a science fiction adventure that takes readers on a journey across the galaxy.About the Book:"The Stranger Under a Distant Sun" tells the story of Sakreg, an Eponan soldier who crash-lands on Earth after a space battle. As he navigates this unfamiliar world, he encounters Drake, a human engineer seeking solace in the wilderness. Their paths intertwine as they face danger and must rely on each other for survival.Mysterious Vessel:A large spaceship of unknown origin is detected hovering over the planet Eranduh. Its sudden appearance and ominous design raise concerns among the planet's inhabitants, the Eponans and Darkans.First Contact:Communication attempts with the alien vessel prove futile, and the Eponans decide to take decisive action. A fierce space battle ensues, leading to casualties on both sides.The Grolz Threat:The aliens, known as the Grolz, launch a ground assault on Eranduh. Their intention to conquer and dominate becomes clear, and the planet's inhabitants must defend their home.Unexpected Ally:A Darkan soldier named Odeoh uncovers historical records revealing the Grolz's past invasion and their destructive nature. He joins forces with the Eponans to warn them of the impending danger.Desperate Measures:As the Grolz forces gain ground, Captain Sakreg, an Eponan pilot, makes a daring escape through a wormhole. He finds himself in uncharted territory, facing an uncertain fate.The Ongumas:Sakreg's journey leads him to a massive, rock-like spaceship inhabited by the Ongumas, another alien race with a history of conflict. He is captured and faces interrogation.Specimen Lab:A containment breach in the Ongumas' Specimen Lab unleashes a deadly, invisible creature, causing chaos and casualties on board the spaceship. Sakreg finds himself caught in the crossfire.Drone Malfunction:The security drones on the Ongumas' spaceship malfunction, raising suspicions of sabotage. A special ops team is dispatched to investigate the incident and restore order.Childhood Reunion:Sakreg encounters Yinoot, an Onguma officer who was raised by Eponans. They recognize each other as childhood friends, and Yinoot's knowledge of the Eponan language and culture proves invaluable.Escape from Captivity:Sakreg and Yinoot plan an escape from the Ongumas' spaceship, facing numerous challenges and dangers along the way. Their friendship is tested as they navigate the perils together.About the Author:George Orchanian is a skilled design drafter in the aerospace industry with a strong passion for writing. Born in Iraq and immigrating to the U.S. in 1969, George draws on a rich blend of cultural influences and life experiences. As a former U.S. Army servicemember from 1976 to 1979, George's writing is infused with genuine military insight. Storytelling is a family tradition, with an uncle who served as a minister and both an aunt and mother who were also writers, making creativity and narrative a central part of George's heritage.Availability:Available on Amazon The Stranger Under a Distant SunContact Information:For more information, interviews, or inquiries, please contact:

George Orchanian

Book Publishing

+1 818-425-4524

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.