National Organization On Disability Recognizes 2024 Leading Disability Employers

New York, NY (October 4, 2024) – In anticipation of National Disability Employee Awareness Month celebrated yearly each October, the National Organization on Disability (NOD) proudly awards 59 companies with the NOD Leading Disability Employer Seal for 2024. This recognition formally acknowledges companies with the highest performance in disability inclusion practices and policies, benchmarked against more than 200 participating organizations.

The 2024 Leading Disability Employers are determined based on data provided by taking the NOD Employment TrackerTM – the only free assessment tool that helps companies understand how their key business practices correlate to improved hiring, retention, and advancement outcomes for people with disabilities. Areas of assessment include strategy, talent sourcing and metrics, climate and culture, people practices, and workplace tools and accessibility.

“We're incredibly grateful to this group of exceptional companies for their unwavering commitment to disability inclusion,” said Beth Sirull, President and Chief Executive Officer, National Organization on Disability.“We believe that diversity fuels innovation and growth and inclusive workplaces reduce costly employee turnover. These employers embody that vision in action. We applaud their efforts and investments to provide pathways to fulfilling careers for Americans with disabilities.”

This year's Leading Disability Employers represent an array of industries and demonstrate the importance of removing barriers and fostering an inclusive environment for the benefit of the workforce, communities at large, and the bottom line.

The 2024 Leading Disability Employers include:



Abbott*

Accenture

Alcon

American Heart Association*

Aramark

AT&T

auticon US

The Auto Club Group

Blue Shield of California

The Boeing Company*

Centene Corporation

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

Comcast NBCUniversal

Digital Accessibility by WeCo

Dow

Eli Lilly and Company*

Endeavors Unlimited

Everise

EY*

Ferrara

Fifth Third Bank

Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA)

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)

The Hershey Company*

Hilton Worldwide*

Idaho National Laboratory

Johnson & Johnson*

KeyBank*

KPMG LLP*

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Mayo Clinic

Melwood

Mercy Health*

Nautilus Hyosung America

Northrop Grumman*

Old National Bank

Oshkosh Corporation

PRIDE Industries

Public Service Enterprise Group* (PSEG)

Puerto Rico Industries for the Blind, Corp.

PwC*

Randstad US

Rangam

Reed Smith LLP*

RTI International

Sempra

T-Mobile*

TD Bank

Tennessee Valley Authority* (TVA)

Toyota Motor North America*

U.S. Bank

University of Pittsburgh

Verisk Analytics

The Viscardi Center

VSP Vision

W.W. Grainger, Inc

Walgreens Wells Fargo*

*Denotes NOD Leadership Council Member

For more information on the most comprehensive workforce assessment, please click here .

About the National Organization on Disability (NOD)

The National Organization on Disability (NOD) is a nonprofit organization that seeks to increase employment opportunities for the millions of Americans with disabilities. NOD offers a suite of employment solutions, tailored to anticipate, and meet leading companies' workforce needs. NOD has helped some of the world's most recognized brands be more competitive in today's global economy by building or enriching their disability inclusion programs. For more information about NOD and how its portfolio of workforce solutions, Leadership Council, Employment TrackerTM, and Engagement Survey can help your business, visit .

