Physician-Scientist Introduces Groundbreaking Universal Unit Of Measure To Score Human Happiness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In The Happiness Formula, Dr. Alphonsus Obayuwana introduces a very simple equation that can help identify who is happy, unhappy, languishing, or flourishing-as well as indicate why, how, and what to do.

Alphonsus Obayuwana, MD, Ph.D., CPC, is a physician-scientist, a happiness coach, and the founder and CEO of Triple-H Project LLC, an entity that trains and certifies happiness coaches.

- Alphonsus Obayuwana, MD, Ph.D., CPC

PERRYSBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- To help people learn how to flourish, Alphonsus Obayuwana, MD, Ph.D., CPC, has developed a five-minute tool that can assign a numerical happiness score to any individual-whether a peasant or a millionaire-using a universal unit of measure called Personal Happiness Index (PHI).

The scale was introduced in Dr. Obayuwana's new self-help book, The Happiness Formula , which teaches people how to create a self-help routine for achieving and maintaining true happiness.

“Unlike other books about happiness, which are too often filled with dos and don'ts, wishful thinking, and empty aphorisms, The Happiness Formula breaks new ground,” said Dr. Obayuwana.“Despite its title, The Happiness Formula is much more than a mathematical equation for measuring happiness. It is a book about life, the relationship between human hope and happiness, one's overall feeling of personal satisfaction and subjective well-being.”

In addition to individuals seeking happiness, Dr. Obayuwana wrote the book for those who serve in helping professions, such as life coaches, chief happiness officers, directors of human services, and other types of administrators, policymakers, and researchers who are involved in the“business” of human happiness.

The book is also geared toward happiness coaches, as it offers a strong theoretical basis and firm practical structure for happiness coaching, which currently has no existing standards.

The idea of Personal Happiness Index began in 1982, when Dr. Obayuwana was developing the Hope Index Scale (HIS) to measure human hope and prevent suicide. That scale became adopted by The Coca-Cola Company, General Motors, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and academic institutions across the globe.

In addition to the book, Dr. Obayuwana is available to discuss related topics such as why children are happier than adults and how or why the COVID-19 pandemic caused unhappiness around the world without exception.

About the Author

Alphonsus Obayuwana, MD, Ph.D., CPC, is a physician-scientist, a happiness coach, and the founder and CEO of Triple-H Project LLC, an entity that trains and certifies happiness coaches. He is a Literary Titan Gold Award–winning author who has published several peer-reviewed articles in national medical journals about human hope and happiness, including The Hope Index Scale that became widely used at the Coca-Cola Company, General Motors, the Veterans Administration, and many academic institutions inside and outside the United States. After 30 years of relentless research on human hope and happiness, he successfully derived the Triple-H Equation that is at the core of his latest book, The Happiness Formula.

Throughout his faculty tenures at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Eastern Virginia Medical School, Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine, and University of Toledo, he has taught and mentored medical students, resident physicians, nurses, and fellows in the art and science of caring and promoting happiness for themselves and their patients. Dr. Obayuwana is also a retired major in the United States Air Force (Reserve). He is married to Ann Louis, his wife of 47 years. Together, they have two sons and three granddaughters. For recreation, he loves walking, reading, listening to music, and playing on his drum set.

Amazon link:

The Happiness Formula: A Scientific, Groundbreaking Approach to Happiness and Personal Fulfillment

Publisher: Health Communication Inc

Release Date: March 12, 2024

ISBN-10: 0757325084

ISBN-13: 978-0757325083

Available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Books-a-Million

Trish Stevens

Ascot Media Group, Inc.

+1 832-334-2733

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.