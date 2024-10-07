SUNON Unveils Innovative Liquid Cooling Solutions For High-Performance Applications At The 2024 OCP Global Summit In San Jose

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Presenting Cutting-Edge for Data Center Innovation and Sustainability

KAOHSIUNG, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunonwealth Electric (2421), a leading total solution supplier, is excited to announce that

they will showcase

their breakthrough liquid cooling and thermal solutions for the first time at the 2024 OCP Global Summit, taking place from October 15-17 in San Jose, USA. This Summit is a landmark event for global CSP and server chains, as well as a premier for members of the Open IT Ecosystem to share market insights, discuss standardized and modularized design and technical services, and demonstrate advanced technology for large-scale data centers. The theme of this year's OCP Global Summit, "From Ideas to Impact,"

underscores the organization's commitment to fostering innovation that leads to tangible, real-world solutions.

【SUNON will showcase an AALC sidecar and a range of novel liquid-cooled and air-cooled modules. You can't miss out. See you 2024-10-15 @C35. More info 】

Continue Reading

At SUNON Booth #C35 , they will showcase a range of novel liquid cooling modules and systems that exemplify our pioneering approach to thermal technology. One highlight will be their Advanced Air-Liquid Cooling (AALC) with sidecar , which seamlessly integrates both liquid-cooled and air-cooled designs ― including a fan wall, PSU, HRU, and RPU ― into a single cabinet. This solution connects to an AI server rack, offering significant heat dissipation, operational efficiency, and stability during high-performance computing tasks, making it ideal for CPU-bound, data-intensive, and I/O-bound applications. Furthermore, the AALC is a cost-effective solution that meets the demands of global server development and sustainability by combining existing air-cooled systems with new liquid-cooled systems, all without requiring the replacement of existing infrastructure or air conditioning equipment.

In addition, SUNON will display a variety of Immersion Fans for Single-phase Immersion Cooling .

They worked together with clients to achieve an in-system temperature reduction of 17°C. They will feature a dynamic display of their Two-Phase Liquid Cooling Module for Workstation . This module efficiently dissipate heat from CPUs and GPUs, enabling continuous 24/7 operation at optimal temperatures. Its non-pump design reduces noise and energy consumption, while its highly reliable cooling system and low GWP coolant selection minimize the risk of leaks, crashes, or failures. Alongside these innovations, SUNON will also display a variety of efficient cooling fans (ranging from 40mm to 200mm), heatsink modules for both general-purpose and application-specific CPUs, open-loop cold plates, and water pumps tailored to client needs. SUNON aims to expand its liquid cooling portfolio and offer comprehensive liquid-to-air design services to help global clients manage rapidly evolving IT infrastructures.

SUNON is dedicated to creating a robust liquid cooling solution ecosystem for modern data centers and we are already working with the renowned AI customers. By offering 2E: effective and efficient cooling solutions, they aim to enhance processing capacity and maximize power utilization, thereby lowering PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness). Moreover, SUNON's scalable and optimal heat dissipation solutions are designed with a strong emphasis on environmental sustainability, supporting the global application industry's commitment to greener practices.

Visit SUNON at Booth #C35 at the San Jose Convention Center from October 15 to 17, 2024, to explore our advanced thermal and cooling solutions for sustainable data centers. The first 100 visitors who complete our questionnaire will receive a free gift to make your life more convenient and enjoyable.

About SUNON

Sunonwealth introduced the SUNON brand in 1980. Our dedicated employees have continuously focused on researching and developing core motor technology. In the fields of motors, fans, cooling modules, ventilation fans, and air purification solutions, SUNON remains committed to innovation and consistently sets trends across various industrial applications. We proudly pioneered the world's first MagLev motor fan, the smallest and thinnest magnetic levitation motor fan product. SUNON has earned a global reputation for its diverse thermal solutions, catering to clients across various industries, including high-tech, generative AI, 5G networking, IoT, automotive, industrial, medical, and HVACR applications. For more information, please visit our website at .

SOURCE SUNON

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED