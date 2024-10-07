Flintridge Pizza Kitchen Raises $59K With Pizza Subscription By Pizzabox AI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Flintridge Pizza Kitchen raises $59K in one month with pizza subscription powered by PizzaBox AI, generating loyal customers and predictable weekly revenue.

Flintridge Pizza Kitchen raised $59K in one month with pizza subscription powered by PizzaBox AI, generating loyal customers and predictable weekly revenue.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pizza subscriptions are taking the restaurant by storm, and Flintridge Pizza Kitchen (FPK) is leading the way with an impressive $59,000 raised in just one month through their innovative pizza subscription service.Powered seamlessly by PizzaBox AI , this program is revolutionizing how local pizzerias engage with their customers and generate predictable income.With PizzaBox AI's plug-and-play pizza subscription platform, Flintridge Pizza Kitchen launched "PizzaPass ", offering customers one pizza a week for an entire year for just $197.The result? 300 subscriptions sold, weekly upsells of up to $35 per customer, and a loyal base that keeps returning.Key Benefits of Flintridge Pizza Kitchen's PizzaPass, powered by PizzaBox AI:- $59K Raised in 30 Days: Immediate, interest-free capital through prepaid subscriptions.- Guaranteed Weekly Visits: Each subscriber commits to weekly pizza orders for a year.- Increased Sales: Upsells on each visit boost customer spend beyond the subscription price.Powered by PizzaBox AI, industry-first pizza subscription management platform, FPK's seamless setup allowed them to offer this program with no upfront costs or complicated integration.PizzaBox AI helps pizzerias like FPK lock in customer loyalty, generate predictable weekly revenue, and reclaim control over their sales without relying on third-party platforms.“We couldn't believe the response,” said Robbie, owner of Flintridge Pizza Kitchen.“PizzaPass was an instant hit, and with PizzaBox AI's support, it was easy to set up and scale. It's been a game-changer for us, both financially and in terms of customer engagement.”About PizzaBoxPizzaBox, powered by restaurant AI solutions leader RestoGPT AI, is a subscription management platform designed to help pizzerias grow their business through a simple, effective pizza subscription model. By providing interest-free capital, locking in weekly customers, and creating new upsell opportunities, PizzaBox gives pizzerias a competitive edge in today's market.For more information or to book a demo, visit PizzaBox AI:

Vincent Chaglasyan

PizzaBox AI

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Other

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.