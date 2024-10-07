Tunable Laser Market Size To Reach USD 54.06 Billion At 12.4% CAGR By 2032, Driven By Optical Communication Demand | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This significant growth is fueled by the increasing demand for high-performance optical communication systems, advancements in spectroscopy applications, and the expansion of data centers. Pune, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Size & Growth Outlook: “ The Tunable Laser Market S ize was valued at USD 18.88 Billion in 2023 and it is expected to reach USD 54.06 Billion by 2032 with a growing CAGR of 12.4% over the forecast period 2024-2032 ” - Research by SNS Insider. The increasing need for tunable lasers is revolutionizing the fields of communication and healthcare. The tunable laser market is experiencing significant growth due to its expanding applications in telecommunications, healthcare, and spectroscopy. These adjustable lasers allow precise control over emitted light wavelengths, making them essential for dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) systems that enhance data transmission speeds and network efficiency. In healthcare, tunable lasers play a crucial role in medical imaging and diagnostics. Additionally, the growing demand for accurate measurement tools in research and manufacturing sectors further drives market expansion. Technological advancements, particularly in ultrafast tunable lasers and the push for high-speed, secure communication networks, especially for 5G infrastructure, are expected to propel substantial market growth.





Yokogawa Electric (Tunable Laser Solutions)

Toptica Photonics (Tunable Lasers for Research and Industry)

Focused Photonics (Optical Systems and Tunable Lasers)

NEC Corporation (Tunable Laser Technologies)

Santec Corporation (Optical Components and Tunable Lasers)

Mettler Toledo (Laser Solutions for Analytical Applications)

Hubner GmbH & Co KG (Tunable Laser Systems)

Agilent Technologies (Precision Tunable Lasers)

NeoPhotonics Corporation (Tunable Laser Modules)

Luna Innovations (Tunable Laser Solutions)

Coherent Inc. (Mephisto Tunable Lasers)

Hüpersensory Technologies (Optical Parametric Oscillator Lasers)

Laser Quantum (Taurus Series Tunable Lasers)

Spectra-Physics (Innova Series Tunable Lasers)

MKS Instruments (Tunable Diode Laser Systems)

Thorlabs (Tunable Lasers for Scientific Applications)

Xenics (Tunable Laser Products for Infrared Applications)

Lightwave Logic (Advanced Tunable Laser Technologies)

OptoSigma Corporation (Optical Components and Tunable Lasers) NKT Photonics (Tunable Laser Solutions for Medical and Industrial Applications) Tunable Laser Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 18.88 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 54.06 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.4% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Type (Continuous-Wave, Ultrafast, Amplified Laser, High Energy Pulsed, Others)

. By Frequency (1.26um-1.36um (O-Band), (L-Band), (C-Band), (S-Band), (Ultra-Narrow Linewidth), (E-Band), (U-Band), 2um)

. By Application (Spectroscopy, Metrology, Laser Cooling, Optical Fiber Communication, Others)

. By Vertical (Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Networking, Semiconductor, Energy & Utilities, Telecommunication, Others) Key Drivers . Advancements in spectroscopy technology are boosting the expansion of the tunable laser market.

. Progress in Tunable laser technology fuels market expansion in various sectors.

The Influence of Adjustable Lasers on Healthcare Enhancements

The tunable laser market is set to experience notable expansion due to its increasing use in cancer treatment, dermatology, ophthalmology, and surgical procedures. Tunable lasers improve non-invasive imaging methods such as optical coherence tomography by fine-tuning wavelengths for accurate tissue targeting, which is crucial for thorough tissue assessment. The increasing desire for less invasive treatments, enhanced diagnostic tools, and improved therapeutic results is driving this expansion. For instance, adjustable lasers are essential in processes like tattoo removal, retinal surgeries, and acne treatments. The United States is expected to have 1,958,310 new cancer cases in 2023, driving the need for advanced medical imaging technologies with tunable lasers to rise. Ongoing advancements like real-time image control and automatic wavelength selection will further support this demand.

Continuous-Wave and Spectroscopy are driving growth in the for Tunable Lasers Market

In 2023, the Continuous-Wave (CW) segment dominated the tunable laser market, accounting for approximately 40.44% of total revenue. This growth is driven by its diverse applications in telecommunications, spectroscopy, and biomedical imaging. Companies like Coherent Inc. have advanced CW laser systems, such as the Verdi V-10, designed for biomedical applications, enhancing accuracy and reliability. Thorlabs also launched a new series of adjustable laser sources for fiber optics, emphasizing the versatility of CW lasers. The ongoing demand for efficient laser solutions is expected to sustain the expansion of the CW sector in the tunable laser market.

In 2023, spectroscopy captured the largest share of the tunable laser market, accounting for 39.56% of revenue. This dominance is due to the critical role of tunable lasers in various spectroscopic techniques, enabling precise material analysis. Thorlabs has introduced a Tunable Laser Source specifically for spectroscopy, while Coherent's Mira 900 femtosecond laser system enhances time-resolved spectroscopy with exceptional stability and tunability. These advancements reflect the rising demand for sophisticated spectroscopic instruments across pharmaceuticals, environmental monitoring, and materials science.

Revolution in Tunable Laser Market in North America and Asia-Pacific through Innovative Landscapes

In 2023, North America dominated the tunable laser market, representing approximately 34.44% of total revenue. This leadership stems from substantial investments in research and development across sectors like medical imaging and telecommunications. Companies such as Thorlabs and Coherent Inc. are advancing product development, with Thorlabs launching new tunable laser systems for optical coherence tomography and Coherent introducing a tunable laser source for spectroscopy. Furthermore, government support for research and collaborations with prestigious universities, like MIT and Stanford, bolsters innovation and technological growth in the region.

In 2023, the Asia-Pacific region emerged as the fastest-growing market for tunable lasers, driven by rapid technological advancements and increased investments in telecommunications, healthcare, and industrial automation. Key players like China, Japan, and India are at the forefront of this growth. For instance, Fujikura Ltd. launched a tunable laser system aimed at enhancing data transfer rates for optical communication, while Nippon Laser & Electronics introduced a versatile tunable laser for medical diagnostics, particularly in endoscopy. Additionally, the Indian government's increased funding for photonics research under the "Make in India" initiative fosters collaborations between academia and industry, further strengthening the region's influence in the global tunable laser market.

Recent Development



By June 2024, tunable lasers have become plug-and-play devices, integrating effortlessly into larger systems. Many innovative products are emerging from academic research, where professors launch companies to commercialize their advancements by combining off-the-shelf components with specialized parts.

In August 2024, the International Society for Optics and Photonics introduced a new diode laser spectroscopy method that effectively tracks color variations in sweeping lasers, establishing new benchmarks for frequency metrology and practical applications.

In October 2023, EFFECT Photonics tested its InP-based tunable laser photonic integrated circuit (PIC), powering the digital Pico integrated tunable laser assembly (pITLA). These lasers are vital for Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM), enabling network capacity increases without expanding fiber. NIRRIN Technologies also presented three applications of its high-performance tunable laser spectroscopy (HPTLS) in October 2023: buffer validation, ultrafiber/de-fiber endpoint detection, and protein quantification. NIRRIN's technology uses NIR spectral methods and advanced tunable lasers for accurate protein signatures over a wide dynamic range.

T able o f Contents - Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Wafer Production Volumes, by Region (2023)

5.2 Chip Design Trends (Historic and Future)

5.3 Fab Capacity Utilization (2023)

5.4 Supply Chain Metrics

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Tunable Laser Market Segmentation, by Type

8. Tunable Laser Market Segmentation, by Frequency

9. Tunable Laser Market Segmentation, by Application

10. Tunable Laser Market Segmentation, by Vertical

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

