Pugh & Tiller Earns Multiple Public Relations And Marketing Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Company Expands Services and Grows Client Roster

- Matthew Pugh, Partner, Pugh & TillerANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mid-Atlantic-based public relations and integrated marketing firm, Pugh & Tiller , has been named Best PR Agency, Best Digital Marketing Firm, and Best Web Design Firm in The Maryland Daily Record's 2024 Reader Rankings. The Rankings recognize the best the region's business and communities have to offer.Pugh & Tiller has also been named a finalist in the 2024 PRNEWS Platinum Awards, the world's largest and most prestigious recognition program for public relations and communications professionals.This is Pugh & Tiller's fifth straight year as a Reader Rankings winner, and its third accolade with PRNEWS.“These awards are a testament to the great work we do and the results we achieve on behalf of our clients around the world,” says Matthew Pugh, co-founder, Pugh & Tiller.“To be able to partner with such extraordinary companies and individuals to help them succeed is an honor, and to be recognized by our peers and respected industry leaders for doing so is icing on the cake.”Founded in 2008 as a public relations firm, Pugh & Tiller recently expanded its services to include branding and identity, integrated marketing, website development, and graphic design. Pugh & Tiller specializes in working with B2B companies from all industries with an emphasis on commercial real estate, healthcare, insurance, employee benefits, professional services, and technology.This year, Pugh & Tiller has added several clients to its roster including: Proficio, a cybersecurity managed detection and response service provider; BCR Cyber, a leading provider of comprehensive cybersecurity training and job placement services; Blue Ridge School, one of the only private all boys, all boarding schools in the U.S.; Granilux Solutions, a global security systems integrator; and a leading political data and analytics technology firm based in Northern Virginia.To check out the list of Reader Rankings winners visit . For the list of PRNEWS Platinum finalists visit #platinum-awards-finalists . For more information about Pugh & Tiller, visit .About Pugh & TillerPugh & Tiller is an award-winning public relations and integrated marketing firm that helps B2B companies reach, engage, and influence the right audiences in order to achieve their business goals.About The Maryland Daily RecordFor more than 130 years The Daily Record has been the only daily brand dedicated to covering business, legal and legislative news across the state of Maryland.About PRNEWSPRNEWS is the largest information and recognition resource on PR and communications in the world, serving an audience of more than 100,000 professionals. Dozens of award programs, events, information products and research programs keep the modern day PR team updated, educated, inspiredand recognized. For more information, visit .

Matthew Pugh

Pugh & Tiller

+1 443-527-1552

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.