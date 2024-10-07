Gaza remains in ruins amid starvation, displacement 1 year after Israeli genocide

(MENAFN) One year into the devastating Israeli offensive, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians remain forcibly displaced across the Gaza Strip, enduring overwhelming destruction, widespread hunger, and the constant threat of violence. The war has left countless families in dire circumstances, struggling to survive under extreme conditions as they seek shelter in an already ravaged region. The scale of displacement is unprecedented, with the majority of the territory’s population uprooted, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.



The conflict erupted on October 7, 2023, after a Hamas attack prompted a fierce response from the Israeli army, resulting in catastrophic loss of life. Nearly 42,000 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, have been killed, while over 97,100 have sustained injuries in the ongoing violence. The brutal nature of the assault has led to widespread accusations of genocide, with Israeli airstrikes and military operations causing untold devastation throughout the densely populated enclave.



Amid the conflict, Gaza continues to suffer from a crippling blockade, severely restricting access to basic necessities such as food, clean water, and medical supplies. The blockade, combined with the destruction of vital infrastructure, has left the region on the brink of collapse. According to the United Nations, the war has resulted in over 42 million tons of debris from destroyed buildings, with more than 163,000 structures—roughly two-thirds of Gaza’s pre-war buildings—either damaged or completely demolished.



In addition to the widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure, Gaza’s rich cultural and religious heritage has also suffered immensely. Over 611 mosques and three churches have been completely destroyed, while 214 other mosques have sustained significant damage. Furthermore, the conflict has obliterated 206 archaeological and heritage sites, along with 36 sports facilities, stadiums, and gyms, erasing critical parts of Gaza’s cultural identity amidst the ongoing devastation.

MENAFN07102024000045015839ID1108753140