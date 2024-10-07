Viscosity Index Improver Market Set To Reach USD 5.39 Billion By 2034, Driven By EV Adoption And Emerging Economies | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The United States viscosity improver is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.6%, driven by a steady increase in the automotive sector. The demand for automotive lubricants is expected to rise, particularly due to the growing sales of commercial such as light trucks and pick-up trucks. This trend positions the United States as a key player in the regional viscosity index improver industry. NEWARK, Del, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The viscosity index improver market is estimated to be valued at USD 4.06 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5.39 billion by 2034, growing at a steady CAGR of 2.9% over the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for high-performance lubricants in the automotive, industrial, and machinery sectors, as these additives play a crucial role in enhancing the viscosity stability of lubricants across varying temperatures. The market is also being shaped by the shift towards synthetic and bio-based lubricants, which require advanced viscosity index improvers for optimal performance. Additionally, the expanding automotive production, coupled with the rising adoption of fuel-efficient technologies, is further boosting the demand for VIIs globally.

Understanding of Viscosity Index Improver Market Viscosity Index Improvers (VIIs) are specialized additives used in lubricants to enhance their viscosity-temperature performance. These additives help maintain a stable viscosity across a wide range of temperatures, ensuring that lubricants perform optimally in both high-temperature and low-temperature conditions. VIIs are primarily used in automotive, industrial, and gear oils, where consistent viscosity is crucial for protecting engines and machinery components from wear and tear. The global market for viscosity index improvers is driven by the growing demand for high-performance lubricants , which are required in a variety of applications ranging from automotive to heavy machinery and industrial equipment. Growth Drivers of Viscosity Index Improver Market Rising Automotive Production and Sales: The automotive industry is a major consumer of VIIs, as these additives are essential for engine oils, transmission fluids , and other automotive lubricants. The rising production and sales of vehicles, particularly in emerging markets like China and India, are driving the demand for viscosity index improvers. Increasing Focus on Fuel Efficiency and Emissions Reduction: Modern engines are designed to operate under varying temperatures and loads, necessitating the use of lubricants with stable viscosity profiles. VIIs contribute to fuel efficiency and emissions reduction by reducing friction and ensuring effective lubrication, making them critical for compliance with stringent environmental regulations. Growing Industrialization and Infrastructure Development: The expansion of industrial activities, particularly in developing economies, has led to increased demand for industrial lubricants used in heavy machinery and equipment. VIIs play a pivotal role in maintaining the performance of these lubricants, further fueling market growth. Technological Advancements in Lubricant Formulation: Continuous research and development in the formulation of high-performance lubricants have led to the introduction of advanced viscosity index improvers. These innovations are driving the adoption of VIIs in various sectors, including automotive, construction, and agriculture. Market Trends of Viscosity Index Improver Market Shift Toward Synthetic and Semi-Synthetic Lubricants: The market is witnessing a growing preference for synthetic and semi-synthetic lubricants due to their superior performance characteristics compared to conventional oils. VIIs are crucial in the formulation of these lubricants, ensuring consistent viscosity and improved performance under extreme conditions. Increased Adoption of Bio-Based VIIs: There is a rising trend towards the use of environmentally friendly and bio-based viscosity index improvers. This shift is driven by increasing environmental awareness and regulatory pressures to reduce the environmental impact of lubricants and additives. Growing Demand for High-Performance VIIs in the Automotive Sector: The automotive industry's demand for high-performance lubricants, particularly in hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs), is boosting the need for advanced VIIs. The trend towards miniaturization and downsizing of engines in internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles is also driving demand for VIIs that offer better shear stability and improved fuel efficiency. Regional Market Dynamics: The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a key market for viscosity index improvers due to rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and the presence of large automotive manufacturing hubs. Meanwhile, North America and Europe are witnessing steady growth due to the stringent emission norms and the adoption of fuel-efficient technologies. Collaborative R&D Efforts: Companies operating in the viscosity index improver market are increasingly collaborating with automotive and lubricant manufacturers to develop custom additive solutions. This trend is expected to drive innovations in product offerings and expand the market reach of VIIs in niche applications.







Regional Analysis of the Viscosity Index Improver Market

Countries CAGR from 2024 to 2034 United States 1.6% Spain 2.2% China 3.2% India 4.3% United Kingdom 1.1%

Key Takeaways from the Viscosity Index Improver Market Report



The viscosity index improver market in the U.S. is expected to grow at a 1.6% CAGR, fueled by rising automotive lubricant demand driven by the steady growth of the auto sector.

Spain's viscosity improver market, projected to grow at 2.2% CAGR, is driven by demand from both automotive manufacturing and power generation applications.

China's viscosity index improver market is set to expand at a 3.2% CAGR, driven by rapid industrialization, increased vehicle ownership, and rising disposable incomes.

India is forecasted to experience the highest growth at a 4.3% CAGR, supported by industrial production, increased disposable incomes, and strong automotive demand. The United Kingdom market is expected to grow at 1.1% CAGR, primarily driven by industrial lubricants used across various sectors like automotive and manufacturing.



Access the Full Report for In-Depth Insights Now!

Key Companies in the Viscosity Index Improver Market



The Lubrizol Corporation

Infineum International Limited

Chevron Oronite Company LLC

Evonik Industries AG

Afton Chemical Corporation

BASF SE

Sanyo Chemical Industries

Croda International Plc

Lanxess AG

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Shenyang Great Wall Lubricating Oil Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

BRB (Petronas)

BPT Chemicals

Nanjing Runyou Chemical Industry Additive Co., Ltd.

Jilin Xingyun Chemical Co., Ltd.

Jinzhou Kangtai Lubricant Additives Co., Ltd.

Paras Lubricants Ltd. Versalis S.p.A.

Key Segments of the Viscosity Index Improver Market

By Product Type:

The industry can be classified into polymethacrylate (PMA), ethylene propylene copolymer (OCP), hydrostyrene diene copolymer (HSD), polyisobutylene (PIB), and others.

By Application:

Viscosity index improvers find applications as vehicle lubricants, industrial lubricants, and transmission fluids.

By Region:

The industry is examined throughout key regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

