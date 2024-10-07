Corporate People News In Brief (October 7, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SAN JOSE - eBay has appointed Gigi Ganatra Duff as its new chief communications officer. Duff will oversee the company's global communications strategy, including internal and external communications, social media, public affairs, ESG communications, the eBay Foundation, and content. Duff brings a wealth of experience in corporate communications, social impact, public affairs, and brand PR. Prior to joining eBay, she served as VP of corporate affairs at Nordstrom, where she led a team responsible for corporate and employee communications, social impact, public affairs, and brand PR & event marketing.





ESTERO, FL - Car rental company Hertz has hired Lauren Fritts as senior VP and chief communications officer. Fritts (pictured)

will oversee Hertz's global communications functions, focusing on strengthening the company's brand narrative, enhancing internal and external communications, and driving impact communications. Fritts brings nearly two decades of experience in communications and marketing, including her most recent role as chief corporate affairs and narketing officer at WeWork. Prior to WeWork, she held leadership positions in government communications,

LOS ANGELES - Reliant Holdings, soon to be Onar Holding Corporation, has named Sara Wetmore as its new corporate communications and marketing leader. Wetmore will be responsible for developing and executing the company's global marketing and communications strategy, driving brand awareness, and supporting business growth. Wetmore brings over 10 years of experience in the marketing and communications industry, with a focus on brand storytelling, media relations, and digital marketing. Prior to joining Reliant Holdings, she held senior positions at Rightpoint and The Nature Conservancy, where she successfully developed compelling brand narratives, managed media relations and PR, and executed digital marketing strategies to drive conversions and ROI.