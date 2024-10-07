Unitronix Corp. To Invest $3 Million In USA Unity Coin Project

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Unitronix's Continued in Blockchain Innovations Now Influencing Engagement, Campaign Funding, and Decentralized Governance.

MARLTON, N.J., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unitronix Corp. (the "Company" or "Unitronix") (OTC: UTRX), a forward-thinking organization focused on high-growth opportunities within blockchain technology, digital currencies, and decentralized finance (DeFi), announced that management has entered into an agreement to invest up to $3 million in the USA Unity Coin ("UUC") project. This investment further strengthens Unitronix's commitment to exploring innovative blockchain solutions and their application within decentralized governance.

The USA Unity Coin project, a blockchain-based decentralized initiative, seeks to revolutionize political engagement and campaign financing by introducing a cryptocurrency that rewards political donations with tradable digital tokens. The UUC project is a strategic addition to the ongoing development of Unitronix's Cryptocurrency Investment Portfolio Strategy.

Investor Opportunities

As indicated by the UCC project, the Initial Coin Offering (ICO) for USA Unity Coin is expected to launch in October 2024 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. More information on the ICO will be announced in the coming days. Interested participants can visit usaunitycoin to access the official whitepaper and learn more about UUC's vision and the project's structure. The Company is actively raising financing, and interested qualified investors can contact Unitronix directly at [email protected] to assess their suitability.

Strategic Vision for UUC

The USA Unity Coin is designed to drive civic engagement and offer real-world utility, making it highly relevant to millions of people across the U.S. and globally.

"We are thrilled to support the USA Unity Coin project, which we believe has the potential to redefine how political campaigns interact with their supporters," said Kenneth J. Williams, CEO of Unitronix Corp.

"The UUC project offers a unique intersection of cryptocurrency and civic engagement, and we are excited to be part of this innovative venture. We firmly believe that aligning with the UCC project to facilitate this potential investment fully aligns with our broader strategy to explore blockchain applications that provide value to our stakeholders."

The UCC is led by CEO Alex Lightman, a renowned crypto expert and government advisor.

Supported by key figures such as Raul Thomas and Brian MacMahon, both of whom have extensive experience with high-profile projects like Ethereum, Tether, Stellar, and Shiba Inu, the USA Unity Coin certainly seems poised for success. The project will launch a decentralized mechanism providing secure and transparent methods for political fundraising, polling, and community engagement on issues such as job loss due to AI and free speech rights. The UCC project contends that all of this will be managed democratically through a DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). UUC is the first-ever token, reportedly, to be broadcast and marketed on national television, with prime placements on major networks such as CNBC, Fox News, and others. Mr. Lightman has indicated he will further bolster marketing efforts with interviews on mainstream media news channels, including Newsmax.

Financing Contingency

Unitronix's investment in the USA Unity Coin project is contingent on management successfully securing additional capital. It is important to note that the USA Unity Coin project is an independent initiative, and its success is the responsibility of the UCC management team, which operates separately from Unitronix. Furthermore, the UCC project's execution is dependent on it obtaining various regulatory approvals and complying with relevant legal requirements, including financial regulations and securities laws.

To learn more about Unitronix's strategic investments, our 'Portfolio Allocation Strategy', and upcoming projects like the UUC Project, visit or contact us at [email protected] for further details.

About USA Unity Coin (UUC)

The USA Unity Coin (UUC) is a cryptocurrency designed to connect constituents and representatives through a decentralized, blockchain-based platform. It allows contributors to political campaigns to receive tradable rewards, encouraging civic participation while offering benefits like merchandise or acts of kindness. The coin aims to provide utility beyond the typical meme-coin, fostering community engagement with plans for exchange listings and a mobile app. For more details, visit their website: usaunitycoin

About Unitronix Corporation

Unitronix Corp . (OTC: UTRX) is a forward-thinking company committed to creating value through strategic investments in the rapidly expanding cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem. The company focuses on capitalizing on opportunities in digital currencies, decentralized finance (DeFi), tokenization solutions, and other innovative business models shaping the future of finance.

For investor and general information, please email [email protected] .

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbour Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Kenneth J Williams

525 Route 73 North STE 104

Marlton, NJ 08053

+1 848-202-4899

[email protected] --br-ronix Corp.

