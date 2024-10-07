Highwire Taps Katherine Zackel To Lead Crisis

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Zackel's crisis management expertise will expand client offerings

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwire, a high-impact communications and marketing partner for global and healthcare companies, announced today that Katherine Zackel has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Security and Crisis Communications. In this role, she will be integral in leading Highwire's cybersecurity and crisis communications practices - further cementing Highwire's reputation as the go-to agency for leading cybersecurity companies.



“Katherine's arrival underscores our commitment to delivering unmatched depth in cybersecurity expertise and breadth in our crisis management capabilities and client offerings,” said Highwire's Executive Vice President and Head of the Cybersecurity Practice Christine Elswick.“Her deep experience and strategic insights will be vital as we build out our robust crisis communications framework, empowering our clients to navigate challenges with confidence and precision.”

Zackel joins Highwire after 12 years as an FBI spokesperson, where she played a key role in safeguarding the agency's reputation through some of its most challenging crises. She was instrumental in shaping strategic messaging and managing media responses during critical incidents, including terrorist attacks, cybersecurity breaches, and national security events.

“Highwire has become the preeminent PR and marketing agency for disruptive cyber and technology brands,” said Zackel.“I am thrilled to join an incredible group of leaders that are supporting industry giants through creative storytelling, issues management, reputation building, and incident response in a fully-integrated communications agency.”

Megan Phelan, a member of Highwire's cybersecurity practice for 12+ years and integral force to its growth, was also promoted to Senior Vice President, Security. At a time when cyber threats are reaching unprecedented heights and companies are being held to a higher standard for their security posture, these investments underscore Highwire's commitment to best-in-class operational standards.

To learn more about Highwire's crisis communications service, follow this link .

Highwire's roster of clients spans standouts in high-growth enterprise technology, cybersecurity, digital health, financial services, and energy and sustainability companies.

