Creekside Behavioral Health Marks 6Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Hospital offers high quality behavioral treatments to East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and the greater Southeastern U.S. region.

KINGSPORT, Tenn., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Creekside Behavioral Health will mark its 6th year providing empathetic, evidence-based behavioral healthcare. Since its inception, Creekside has compassionately treated over 14,000 patients, ranging in age from 7 to 85+. The facility's leadership team and clinicians are dedicated to meeting the unique needs of our community with 96 acute inpatient beds along with comprehensive outpatient services.

2024 was a year of growth and service expansion, including opening a new 24 bed inpatient unit, tripling the capacity of our Kingsport outpatient clinic, and undertaking significant renovations to our future Knoxville child and adolescent outpatient facility, with scheduled opening in January 2025. None of these accomplishments would have been possible without the staunch support of our patients, their families, our staff, and loyal community partners.

Creekside takes pride in its robust multidisciplinary team, which includes Psychiatrists, Licensed Therapists, Psychiatric Nurses, Care Managers, Mental Health Technicians, Dieticians, and Client Advocates. This cohesive group of over 200 ensures that patients receive the best care, be it inpatient or outpatient, with services like Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP).

Ric McAllister, Creekside CEO, stated, "As we approach our sixth year, we remain committed to our community and the broader Southeastern US region. Our team is the cornerstone of our success, and I am immensely grateful for their unwavering dedication during this year of growth. We are committed to delivering world class care for all our patients and deeply invested in this dynamic and diverse community for the long term."

About Creekside:

Located at 1025 Executive Park Blvd, Kingsport, TN 37660, Creekside Behavioral Health is a beacon of comprehensive psychiatric care. Serving patients from a vast region, including East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, Creekside stands as a pillar of reliability, accessible 24/7 for individuals grappling with severe mental health challenges.

SOURCE Creekside Behavioral Health

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED