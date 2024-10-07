Iran`s Khamenei claims Israel won’t survive for long

(MENAFN) In a recent public sermon, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali described last year’s surprise attack on Israel by Hamas as a “logical and legal” response aimed at undermining what he termed the “malicious and cowardly” Zionist regime. This marks Khamenei’s first public address in nearly five years, during which he reiterated his support for actions taken by the “axis of resistance,” which includes groups like Hezbollah and Hamas.



The backdrop of Khamenei's remarks is significant, as Monday marks one year since Israel's military operations in Gaza began in retaliation to Hamas's attack on October 7, 2023, which resulted in approximately 1,100 deaths and over 200 hostages taken. In response to Israel's extensive campaign in Gaza, which has reportedly led to over 41,000 Palestinian deaths, tensions between Israel and surrounding Muslim nations have escalated dramatically.



Khamenei’s sermon highlighted the Palestinians' right to defend their territory, asserting that such actions are justified both by international law and moral principles. He emphasized that support for the Palestinian cause is a fundamental duty, stating, “Those who help” the Palestinians are simply fulfilling their responsibilities. He further reinforced his belief that the Palestinians' fight is legitimate and aligned with Islamic values, framing it as a universally accepted principle of justice.



This year has seen a marked intensification of conflict, particularly as Israel initiated a ground operation in Lebanon earlier this month. In retaliation, Iran has executed a substantial missile attack on Israel, underscoring the increasingly volatile nature of the regional situation.



Khamenei's statements suggest a continued commitment to supporting groups opposing Israel, hinting at a potentially prolonged conflict in the region. His remarks signal not only Iran's position but also reflect broader geopolitical tensions involving multiple actors in the ongoing struggle between Israel and its neighbors. As the situation evolves, the prospect of full-scale war remains a pressing concern for the international community.

