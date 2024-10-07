Family Development Foundation Organised Mukhallaf W Muwallaf' Initiative For Senior Citizens And Residents

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi, October 07, 2024: The Family Development Foundation (FDF) organised the 'Mukhallaf w Muwallaf' initiative aimed at fostering community engagement among senior citizens and residents, promoting intergenerational relationships and facilitating the exchange of experiences. The initiative, which coincided with the International Day of Older Persons, was held at the Foundation's centre in Abu Dhabi.

The event was attended by H.E. Mariam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director General of the Family Development Foundation; H.E. Mariam Muslim Al Mazrouei, Director of Community Service Department at FDF; and Wafa Mohammed Al Ali, Acting Director of the Family Development Department; among other directors, centre managers, and employees. Their presence underscores the Foundation's strong commitment to supporting senior citizens and enhancing their active role in society.

Ateeqa Al Qubaisi, Program and Events Coordinator at the Family Development Foundation, said :“At FDF, we are keen to provide exceptional programs and services for senior citizens and residents to ensure a sustainable, dignified life for them while strengthening their role in society. This will empower them to continue contributing to communities, allowing everyone to benefit from their valuable knowledge and rich experiences.”

She added:“These initiatives are part of the Foundation's efforts to honour and recognise the importance and status of senior citizens and residents in society, improve their quality of life, support their mental and physical health, as well as benefit from their knowledge and experience.”

She continued:“The 'Mukhallaf w Muwallaf' initiative included a variety of activities, such as the 'Mother's Recipe' cooking workshop, pottery painting workshop, Tamreya workshop, storytelling sessions, and cultural competitions. There was also an exhibition where senior citizens and residents showcased their old and inherited items from ancestors, along with their handmade and craft works. This initiative offered an opportunity for them to highlight their talents and creativity, which form part of the cultural heritage, while also inspiring younger generations with their skills and inherited knowledge.”

Al Qubaisi emphasised that the initiative aims to create opportunities for community participation for senior citizens, residents, and those approaching this stage of life. It also seeks to strengthen social interaction between them and younger generations, contributing to building bridges of communication between different age groups. Moreover, the initiative highlights the value of local cultural heritage through activities that aim to pass down traditional crafts, professions, and heritage knowledge to new generations. Through these activities, the initiative supports the mental and physical health of senior citizens, stimulating their minds and bodies as well as giving them a sense of accomplishment and belonging.

The event saw significant engagement from participants, with many senior citizens and residents expressing happiness with the initiative, which gave them the chance to connect with younger generations, relive their memories, and share their experiences.

The participants also expressed appreciation for the Family Development Foundation's efforts in organising such events, which further contribute to their integration into the society and acknowledging their role in passing wisdom and experience to the younger generation.