Lebron James Reflects On Sharing Court With Son Bronny, Says 'Is This The Matrix?'

(MENAFN- IANS) Palm Desert, Oct 7 (IANS) LeBron James, NBA's all time top scorer created history as he alongside his son Bronny James became the first father-son duo to take the court in history during Los Angeles Lakers' 114-118 loss against Phoenix Suns at the Acrisure Arena on Monday (IST).

At this point LeBron extends his history and legacy over the league every time he scores a point but even after an illustrious career which began way back in 2002, the 39-year old claimed the moment did not feel real.

“Not real. Still trying to get a little bit used to it, but pretty cool. It's pretty cool for the both of us and especially for our family. We stood next to each other and I kinda looked at him, and it was just like, 'Is this The Matrix or something?' It just didn't feel real. But it was great to have those moments out there with him,” said LeBron in the post-game interview.

The game also kick started LeBron and Anthony Davis' season as both stars sat out of their opening pre-season game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. LeBron and AD played 16 and 18 minutes on the night and had 19 and 17 points respectively before sitting out in the second half.

“I'm always thinking about, 'That's my dad' because that's literally my dad. So I just go out there and, when I'm playing, he's just my teammate. That's all I'm thinking at that point,” said Bronny in the post game.

LeBron and Bronny's first ever time being on the court came at the beginning of the second quarter when the side broke from the huddle with both of them on the court. Coincidentally the historic night coincided with Bronny's 20th birthday, LeBron went on to reflect on the historic feat.

“For a father, it means everything. For someone who didn't have that growing up, to be able to have that influence on your kids and have influence on your son. Be able to have moments with your son. And ultimately, to be able to work with your son. I think that's one of the greatest things that a father can ever hope for or wish for,” said LeBron.