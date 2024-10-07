Nobel Prize In Medicine Awarded To Victor Ambros, Gary Ruvkun For Discovery Of Microrna
Date
10/7/2024 6:18:54 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Nobel Prize in medicine was awarded Monday to Americans Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for their discovery of microRNA, a fundamental principle governing how gene activity is regulated.
