Nobel Prize In Medicine Awarded To Victor Ambros, Gary Ruvkun For Discovery Of Microrna

( MENAFN - Live Mint) The Nobel Prize in was awarded Monday to Americans Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for their discovery of microRNA, a fundamental principle governing how gene activity is regulated.

