Europe Advanced Building Materials Market Outlook 2023 To 2032 Poised For Growth To Reach $17.7 Billion

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Predetermine Growth:The Europe advanced building materials size was valued at $9.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $17.7 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2032.Advanced building materials commonly available in the European market can be classified into green building materials and technically advanced building materials. Out of these two, the technically advanced building materials segment accounted for a higher market share in terms of revenue generated in 2022.Technically advanced building materials generally include ultra-high strength concrete, self-healing concrete, quick-setting sealants, 3D printable concrete, and enhanced fireproofing solutions. Many of these materials have properties such as higher strength, quick setting, enhanced insulation, more effective water & fire resistance, and better ease of application. On the other hand, the green building materials segment is anticipated to witness a higher CAGR throughout the forecast period owing to rising concerns over the earth's degrading environment caused by unsustainable construction activities.Download Updated Sample PDF:Key Segments:The Europe advanced building materials market is segmented on the basis of different types of materials, which include advanced cement & concrete, cross laminated timber, structural insulated panel, sealants, and others. Among these, the advanced cement and concrete segment registered a high market share in 2022, in terms of revenue, attributed to its large-scale application in the construction of buildings as well as infrastructure projects.However, the sealants segment is expected to garner a high growth rate during the forecast period, owing to its application for making buildings more energy efficient as well as its use in the construction of façade over buildings. Furthermore, the market is analyzed with respect to different applications of advanced building materials in building construction as well as infrastructure.Out of these two segments, the building construction segment accounted for a higher market share in terms of revenue in 2022, mainly due to the increasing demand for residential and commercial buildings in Europe driven by rising urbanization. On the other hand, the infrastructure segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The market is mainly driven by a rise in government expenditure on infrastructural development and also due to various advantages of advanced building materials in the construction of buildings and infrastructure projects. However, fluctuations in the cost of raw materials used for manufacturing advanced building materials is expected to be a major restraining factor for the Europe advanced building materials market growth in the coming years.Top Industry News:For instance, TOPHAT, a major producer of modular homes is constructing Europe's largest modular homes manufacturing facility in the UK. This facility will use precision engineering techniques to create 4,000 modular homes per year and is anticipated to be operational by the end of 2023. Moreover, modular construction, which uses advanced building materials allows the construction of low-carbon housing or other structures is also witnessing growth. In 2022, Germany dominated the Europe advanced building materials market, in terms of revenue, followed by the UK and France. Moreover, the market in the rest of Europe is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR throughout the forecast period.Request For Customization with This Report:Top Players:Competitive analysis and profiles of the major players in the Europe advanced building materials market are provided in the report. Major companies in the report include BASF SE, CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., HeidelbergCement AG, Holcim Ltd., Kingspan Group plc, Knauf Gips KG, PPG Industries Inc., Saint-Gobain Group, and SIPEUROPE s.r.o.Key Benefits for Stakeholders:The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Europe advanced building materials market trends and dynamics.In-depth Europe advanced building materials market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for key market segments between 2021 and 2032.Extensive analysis of the Europe advanced building materials market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.The Europe advanced building materials market forecast analysis from 2023 to 2032 is included in the report.Read More Related Reports:Container Homes Market -Modular construction market -@rashmip/exploring-the-outlook-of-the-modular-construction-market-from-2022-to-2032About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 