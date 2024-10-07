Value of Iran’s non-oil commodities exports to UAE reach USD3.4B in H1

(MENAFN) In the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-September 22), Iran exported non-oil goods worth USD3.4 billion to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), making it the third-largest export destination for Iran among its neighboring countries during this period. Conversely, Iran imported commodities valued at USD10 billion from the UAE, establishing it as the leading source of imports for Iran in the same timeframe.



According to Mohammad Rezvanifar, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran's non-oil exports to its 15 neighboring countries saw a 12 percent increase in the first six months of this year compared to the previous year. In total, Iran exported 39 million tons of non-oil products valued at USD15.6 billion, representing a 4 percent growth in weight year on year. The overall non-oil trade between Iran and its neighboring countries amounted to 50 million tons worth USD32.6 billion during this six-month period.



Rezvanifar noted that Iran's non-oil trade with neighboring countries increased by 5 percent in weight and 15 percent in value in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year. Additionally, imports from these countries rose by 8 percent in weight and 18 percent in value during the same period. In early August, the UAE Ambassador in Tehran mentioned that over 122,000 Iranian businesspersons are currently operating in the UAE, highlighting a significant increase in Iran-UAE business interactions in recent years.



Saif Mohammed al-Zaabi, the UAE Ambassador, pointed out that the challenges faced by Iranian and Emirati businessmen are primarily legal rather than political, and noted an increase in cooperation in sea and air transport between the two nations. During a meeting with Bahman Abdollahi, Head of the Iran Chamber of Cooperatives, he emphasized the vital role of cooperatives in Iran's production sector. Furthermore, Iran and the UAE signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to expand economic cooperation across various fields during the 3rd Joint Economic Committee meeting on May 1, stressing the importance of enhancing economic ties between Tehran and Abu Dhabi.

