CM Sharma Inaugurates Tiger Safari At Nahargarh Biological Park

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Oct 7 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday inaugurated the tiger safari at Nahargarh Biological Park.

Located on the fringes of Jaipur near Amer on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, this park will offer wildlife lovers a chance to explore the park and experience tiger sightings here.

Initially, three big cats will be released into the safari area which include tigress Bhakti brought from Pune, and tigresses Chameli and Gulab brought from Nagpur.

There will be four which will be equipped with safety cages and will visitors through the safari area, providing close encounters with the tigers.

“The safari area spans 32 hectares and has been designed with tracks in the shape of the figure-eight, which makes it easy for vehicles to navigate while offering excellent viewing opportunities," said an official adding, "Each vehicle has a seating capacity of 20, and the safari will last one hour."

The Nahargarh Biological Park entry fee is Rs 200 per person. The area has been secured with fencing and includes ten resting shelters for tigers, as well as a combination of three temporary and two permanent water bodies.

Nahargarh Biological Park is spread over 720 hectares and already features a popular lion safari in approximately 30 hectares.

With the addition of the tiger safari, the number of tourists is expected to increase significantly, said an official.

With this safari, the Pink City will be known worldwide for wildlife safaris as well. After the leopard, elephant and lion safari, Jaipur can now boast of a tiger safari as well.

Tourists will be able to see the big cats easily in the forests of Nahargarh and common people will be able to enjoy tiger safaris too.

This Tiger Safari in Nahargarh was developed at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore.