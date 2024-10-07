Facebook aims to attract more young users to compete with TikTok, Instagram

(MENAFN) is aiming to attract more young users to its social network, seeking to compete with platforms like TikTok and Instagram where younger generations spend most of their time. To achieve this, Meta, Facebook's parent company, has announced a series of updates to its platform, with a stronger focus on community engagement, video content, and Facebook Groups. Originally designed to keep users connected with friends and family, Facebook’s future strategy is now centered on helping users expand their networks and make new connections, which aligns more with how young people are using social media today. Research shows that only 33 percent of teens are currently using Facebook, a sharp decline from 71 percent in 2014.



Studies have revealed that young users typically turn to Facebook during major life changes, such as moving to a new city or becoming parents. They often use features like Marketplace to buy household items or join groups related to parenting. However, Meta is shifting its approach to make Facebook more appealing to younger audiences. The company has announced two new tabs, Local and Explore, which are being tested in select cities. The Local tab highlights nearby events and groups, while the Explore tab suggests content based on the user’s interests. This strategy is aimed at countering the fierce competition Facebook faces from other social media apps.



Meta's research shows that young users spend about 60 percent of their time on Facebook watching videos, with over half of them engaging with Reels daily. To capitalize on this trend, Meta plans to introduce a redesigned Video tab in the coming weeks, bringing together short-form, live, and long-form videos in one place. This update aims to enhance the video-watching experience and keep younger users engaged on the platform.



In addition to its focus on video content, Meta also highlighted a growing interest in Facebook’s dating feature, which has seen a 24 percent increase in usage year over year. This reflects the platform's increasing appeal to young people, as Meta continues to evolve Facebook’s features to better cater to this demographic and maintain its relevance in a highly competitive social media landscape.

