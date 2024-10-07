Charles Darwin University Opens The Doors Of Its New City Campus

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Charles Darwin University has officially opened the doors of its new city campus, Danala | Education and Community Precinct

DARWIN, AUSTRALIA, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Charles Darwin University (CDU) has officially opened the doors of its new city campus, Danala | Education and Community Precinct (ECP), after more than 550,000 work hours were put into its construction.According to the campus developer, Capital Insight, of the 1,526 employees who contributed to the building, 984 were employed by Northern Territory companies.Danala, whose name comes from the Larrakia word for 'dillybag', was built by local contractors DCOH (formerly Halikos), who led the project.The project employed 173 First Nations people, collectively contributing 70,701 labour hours to the project.First Nations employees made up 12.62 per cent of DCOH's total workforce, which exceeded the contract target of eight per cent.CDU Vice-Chancellor Professor Scott Bowman said the University was proud of the Territory's skilled trades professionals in building this important new addition to the CDU campus network.“CDU has always championed the efforts of the Territory's trades workforce in leading local infrastructure projects that make Darwin an even better place to live, study, work, and travel,” Professor Bowman said.“Danala is made for Territorians, by Territorians, and will ensure students are getting the education they deserve in a modern facility that suits Darwin.“It is spacious, can handle the Territory's unique weather and climate, and will support local events and entertainment in our community.“I am grateful for the dedication of all contractors in bringing the campus to life.”Professor Bowman was joined by the Federal Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government, The Honourable Catherine King MP; the NT Minister for Education and Training, Early Education and Public Service, The Honourable Jo Hersey MLA; and Member for Solomon, Mr Luke Gosling MP, to open the campus.There were also hundreds of staff and students at the site to help celebrate the campus's opening and to get a first look at the campus.Located in the heart of Darwin's CBD, Danala | ECP is divided into three distinct areas: Two levels for CDU faculty and staff, three levels dedicated to students and teaching, and two levels open to the public.The new campus will feature an integrated library, bringing together collections from Library & Archives NT and the CDU Library, which invites the whole community to engage and connect with both the educational and civic parts of the precinct.More than 15 courses across areas like Law, Accounting, Information and Communication Technology, and Software Engineering will be taught from the start of the upcoming summer semester.The Australian Government committed $97.3 million to the $240 million campus project. Construction of the ECP was also supported by the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF), with a $126.5 million loan to support the university's growth.Minister Hersey, said the opening of the ECP represented an important and exciting moment in the city's history.“It's one of the most exciting projects this city has seen in a long time. It will create a bustling CBD, breathing new life into our city centre,” Minister Hersey said.“Students will enjoy a world-class educational experience, with pathways to meaningful careers, helping them settle in Darwin for the long term.”“This will not only increase the vibrancy of the city but drive increased retail activity for Darwin's small businesses.”Mr Gosling said the ECP will invigorate the local community.“We said we'd deliver more community infrastructure in Darwin and Palmerston and that's exactly what we're doing,” he said.“As part of the Darwin City Deal, NAIF provided a loan of over $125 million towards the ECP.“Supporting projects like the new CDU city campus supports Territorians, creating more jobs for locals and opportunities for local businesses.“Danala will be a centre of educational excellence, attracting students from all over the country-and the world-to live, work, and study in the centre of Darwin,” Mr Gosling said.DCOH Director Shane Dignan said the company was delighted to be part of a major local project.“As a locally owned and operated business, DCOH is very proud to be involved in such a significant landmark project in Darwin CBD. We always focus on employing local consultants and subcontractors who utilise the local supply chain, which invests back into the Territory economy.“We have established processes to ensure Indigenous business enterprises are intertwined in the delivery of these major projects and are excited for the increased capability it will provide to the construction sector.”

Raphaella Saroukos

Charles Darwin University

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.