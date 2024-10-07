عربي


Baku Hosts International Workshop On Military Operations And Law

10/7/2024 3:08:45 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Senior workshop on International Rules governing Military Operations (SWIRMO) began in Baku on October 7, organized by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Azernews reports.

The event, one of the ICRC's flagship workshops, brings together high-ranking military officers from over 70 countries.

Throughout the seminar, participants will engage with key topics such as the history and activities of the ICRC, military operations and legal frameworks, integration of international law, and the application of international humanitarian law in the Azerbaijani military.

The workshop will run until October 12, providing a platform for strengthening the understanding and application of military operations in accordance with international standards.

AzerNews

