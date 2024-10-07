Baku Hosts International Workshop On Military Operations And Law
Date
10/7/2024 3:08:45 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
The Senior workshop on International Rules governing Military
Operations (SWIRMO) began in Baku on October 7, organized by
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense and the International Committee of
the Red Cross (ICRC), Azernews reports.
The event, one of the ICRC's flagship workshops, brings together
high-ranking military officers from over 70 countries.
Throughout the seminar, participants will engage with key topics
such as the history and activities of the ICRC, military operations
and legal frameworks, integration of international law, and the
application of international humanitarian law in the Azerbaijani
military.
The workshop will run until October 12, providing a platform for
strengthening the understanding and application of military
operations in accordance with international standards.
