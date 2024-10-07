Carl Joachim Inducted Into Ben Franklin Honor Society

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ePac co-founder and CMO honored for lifetime contributions to digital printing technologies and packaging Innovation

Austin, Texas, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePac Flexible Packaging is proud to announce the induction of long time printing veteran and co-founder, Carl Joachim, into the prestigious Ben Franklin Honor Society, recognizing his decades of leadership in digital printing technology, marketing innovation, and his transformative role in the packaging industry. Joachim's contributions to the founding and growth of ePac Flexible Packaging have enabled small-and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to compete on a global scale by leveraging digital printing technology.

Carl's career began long before ePac's inception, rooted in decades of developing markets for digital technologies at Xerox, Ocè, and Ricoh. His vision materialized in 2016 when he co-founded ePac through a collaborative effort with California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly) in San Luis Obispo and Jack Knott, also an ePac co-founder and CEO (retired). The goal was clear: to create a packaging company that could serve SMBs in ways traditional converters could not, offering short-run, quick-turn flexible packaging solutions at scale. Today, ePac boasts 22 locations globally, each embodying the mission Joachim helped establish-to empower SMBs to compete against global brands by providing them with access to high-quality, digitally printed packaging.

Reflecting on his time in the industry, Joachim shared:“It's an honor to be recognized for the small role I had in the digitization of printing, culminating in the creation of ePac, the world's first all-digital flexible packaging company. It's been heartwarming to see the thousands of brands we've worked with over the years achieve success, knowing we helped them along the way.”

Cal Poly Professor Emeritus, Dr. Harvey Levenson, said "I nominated Carl for induction into the Ben Franklin Honor Society for his intellectual and practical contributions to the greater world of digital printing and packaging. It was exciting to work with him and Jack as they charted the way forward for digital packaging.”

A key milestone in Joachim's career was his development of the digital platform that forms the foundation for ePac's“WHY”-the company's driving philosophy to make a difference for both customers and communities. This platform not only revolutionized how packaging is produced but has also empowered SMBs to scale up quickly with access to flexible packaging that is both affordable and eco-friendly. Under the guidance of ePac's three co-founders: Jack Knott, Virag Patel (current ePac CEO), and Carl Joachim, ePac has become a disruptive force in the industry, focusing on creating tools that give smaller brands the same advantages as global giants.

After 40 years of innovation and leadership, Carl recently stepped into retirement, leaving behind a legacy marked by the dedication of ePac's Austin, Texas facility, one of the company's flagship plants. "Our Austin facility holds a special place in my heart," said Joachim. "I live in Austin and it represents ePac's commitment to making a meaningful impact, not just for our customers but for the community and our people.”

Looking to the future, ePac remains on the cutting edge, with several new developments underway. Among these is a focus on serialization technology in response to the FDA's new track-and-trace regulations, set to take effect in 2026. This cutting-edge solution will offer unprecedented transparency and security across the supply chain, allowing brands to meet compliance requirements while enhancing consumer trust.

As ePac moves forward, it carries the vision that Carl helped shape-one of constant innovation, customer empowerment, and a deep commitment to sustainable, efficient, and digital packaging solutions.

About ePac Flexible Packaging:

ePac's founders began with a mission to provide locally based consumer packaged goods companies the ability to compete with large brands with great packaging. ePac's customers are predominantly small and medium-sized CPGs, many of whom are focused on creating natural and innovative products for their consumers. Since opening their first manufacturing facility in 2016, our mission has been clear – to help small brands obtain big brand presence, give back to the communities we serve and contribute to the creation of a more sustainable, circular economy. Today, ePac serves thousands of customers each year in North America, Europe, Indonesia, and West Africa.

