Minister Launches HMC Strategy 2024-2030

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of Public Health, Dr Hanan Mohamed al-Kuwari launched Sunday Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) Healthcare Strategy 2024-2030, marking a transformative step in Qatar's healthcare journey.

The strategy aligns closely with Qatar's Third National Development Strategy and the National Strategy 2024-2030, working together to define an ambitious vision for HMC that strengthens its role as a leading healthcare institution in the region, with a focus on delivering high-quality healthcare to the people of Qatar.

On the occasion, HE Dr al-Kuwari stated that "The health sector in the State of Qatar is witnessing great development and enjoys a distinguished global reputation thanks to an ambitious vision and the strengthening of leadership in the region." She stressed the importance of this next new phase for HMC, noting that "HMC is characterised by a track record of great successes and achievements, having achieved unprecedented expansion with improved quality of healthcare.

"Through the successful implementation of this new strategy, we aim to achieve our vision of becoming a recognised leader in healthcare and trusted to provide quality, high value and innovative care for all."

HMC's healthcare strategy for 2024-2030 is built around three ambitious goals: Lead and Shape: HMC will work proactively with partners to set clinical standards and ensure patients receive safe and reliable treatment anywhere in Qatar. Deliver Best Value: HMC aims to achieve the best clinical outcomes and patient experience, ensuring value for patients and the system. Learn and Create: Building on its strong foundation in research and education, HMC will continue to innovate and drive improvements in patient care.

